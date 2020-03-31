Dylan, Al, Sheinelle (and their cute kids!) 'back together after months'

How long has it been since TODAY's Sheinelle Jones, Al Roker and Dylan Dreyer have hung out together?

Way too long!

Thanks to Dylan's maternity leave (she welcomed new baby Oliver in January), Sheinelle's late February surgery on her vocal cord, and the quarantine thanks to COVID-19 in March, the gang has not been together for months.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

That all changed when they assembled via Zoom, a video conferencing software, to record their SiriusXM radio show "Off the Rails."

And thanks to Sheinelle and Al, we got to see a sneak peek of the upcoming episode ... along with their special guests (be sure to click on the arrows on the photos to scroll through):

"Oh how I’ve missed these two!" wrote Sheinelle in her caption. "We just 'zoomed' a new episode of our radio show #offtherails.'"

"These are challenging times, I hope we can bring you a smile. I have 3 'virtual classrooms' happening right now .... (one child is shirtless for some reason 🙄... ) it's a lot to juggle. We’re all in this together."

Sheinelle is mom to three kids: Kayin, 10, and twins Uche and Clara, 7.

Al also posted the same screenshot of all three of them (the fourth name in the image is that of Manon Braciszewski, a producer at TODAY Show Radio) and wrote in his caption, "We got the @TodaySXM #offtherails crew of @sheinelle_o and @dylandreyernbc back together after months. Listen this afternoon at 1pm, 3pm, 5pm today and anytime on the @SIRIUSXM app. We did it using @zoom_us and we’ll post the video of the show on social media‬."

But back to those special guests: That's right, the reason for Dylan's maternity leave, Oliver George, made a special appearance cradled in her arms, as did little Calvin Bradley, 3; Al's son Nick, 17, also could be seen leaning over his dad's shoulder, while Sheinelle's son (who she noted is "shirtless for some reason") made sure to pop in, too.

Looks like when the camera comes on, nobody wants to be socially distant any more!