She's back! Savannah Guthrie returns to TODAY after recovering from eye surgery

Savannah is back!

TODAY anchor Savannah Guthrie was happy to be back on the show Monday after recovering from retinal detachment surgery on Dec. 11 that kept her out of work for several weeks.

"I see the year 2020 but not 20/20 just yet," Savannah told TODAY. "My vision is blurry but will ultimately be mostly back to normal. I need a new prescription when my vision settles down."

Savannah documented her return to Studio 1A with a few cheerful photos on Instagram, as well as some before and after photos of her surgically repaired retina. A warning though — the photos may not be for the squeamish!

"Actually this isn’t gross at all but if retina pictures aren’t your cup of tea then don’t swipe! The first pic is my retina 'before' - with a massive tear... that’s that big dark spot in the middle of the pic," she wrote.

"The next one is my retina 'after' - smooth as butter and reattached like new like the day I was born! I’m so grateful to the careful doctors who operated on me and very hopeful about getting most of my vision back eventually!! Here’s to 20/20 in 2020!"

The surgery came after an accident involving her 3-year-old son in late November, but Savannah has remained upbeat throughout the ordeal.

"When I say 'good to see you,' I really mean it," she told co-anchor Hoda Kotb at the start of Monday's show.