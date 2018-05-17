Shawn Mendes TODAY concert: What you need to know

share tweet pin email

Shawn Mendes is coming to TODAY! The popular singer behind the upcoming self-titled album, which features the hit songs "In My Blood" and "Lovers in Japan" will rock TODAY with a concert on Rockefeller Plaza.

Island records The popular singer will heat up TODAY with a concert on Friday, June 1.

Details:

Date: Friday, June 1

Hashtag: #ShawnTODAY

Fan Passes: Click here to find out how you and a guest can see this show up close.

General Info:

Viewing is on a first-come, first-served basis on the TODAY plaza, located at 48th Street between Fifth and Sixth Avenues in New York City.

To get the best spot, fans should try to arrive by 5 a.m. Generally, concerts happen rain or shine.

Have more questions? Get all your Citi Concert Series questions answered with our TODAY FAQs.