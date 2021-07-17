Sharon Stone stuns on red carpet with rarely seen son Roan: 'Proud mom'

Sharon Stone just hit the red carpet with her oldest son, Roan Bronstein Stone, and she did so looking absolutely fabulous.
The 63-year-old actor was the emcee and host at the Cannes’ annual amfAR gala on Friday night. In her first look of the night, she wore a gorgeous lilac dress by Dolce & Gabbana featuring a bodice adorned with crystals.
The "Basic Instinct" star seemed to be really relishing in the moment of it all, laying out on the steps of the event hall while posing for photographers.
Her date for the night was none other than her rarely seen 21-year-old son Roan, whom she shares with her ex-husband, journalist Phil Bronstein.
The couple married in 1998 and adopted Roan in 2000 after Stone suffered several miscarriages due to endometriosis. In 2003, they separated, divorcing a year later. After an arduous custody battle, in 2008, Bronstein was awarded permanent sole custody of Roan with Stone retaining visitation rights. (Stone also has two other sons, Laird and Quinn, whom she adopted on her own in 2005 and 2006 respectively.)
After Friday's event, Stone shared a photo from the night of the mother-son duo, with the caption, "Proud mom🤍💥"
Vera Wang gushed over the post, writing, "Can't believe it. So adorable. Our babies grew up. XXV."
The 27th event of its kind, the highly-anticipated gala serves as the unofficial end of the Cannes Film Festival, raising money for the AIDS and HIV research organization amfAR
“We have been together for so long,” Stone, a longtime advocate for the cause, said to donors in the crowd, according to Variety. “For so many years we didn’t know what was going to happen. And now we have commercial for AIDS medication on television, because of you. We can stop mother to child transmission, because of you.”
Other celebrities in attendance include Orlando Bloom, Regina King, Rachel Brosnahan, MJ Rodriguez, Darren Criss, Spike Lee and Alicia Keys, who performed as well.