Sharon Stone recalls Britney Spears asking her for help during 'very difficult time'

Just last week, Britney Spears praised Sharon Stone as a woman who's inspired her in a social media post. Now, the actor is opening up about a time that the singer reached out to her for help years ago.

Stone, 63, appeared on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" this week and reflected on the memorable moment from the late 2000s.

"Britney wrote to me a very long and important and poignant letter during a very difficult time in her life, about the time ... when she shaved her head (in 2007) wanting me to help her," Stone said.

The actor was touched by the gesture, but admitted that she wasn't in a place to offer Spears any emotional support at the time.

"I was in a very difficult time of my life, and I couldn't help myself. But the truth of the matter is we both needed help. She needed help and I needed help," she explained.

Stone, who recently revealed that she was misled about the nudity in a famous scene in "Basic Instinct," told Clarkson that she can relate to the way that Spears has been "handled" throughout her career.

"It's very hard to be a very successful woman and not have everyone controlling you, taking your finances and handling you," she said. "I'm sure all of the young stars get handled."

Clarkson agreed and admitted that everyone who is treated in this way has "a breaking point."

"There's a point where you get broken. The thing with Britney Spears is so out of control and so awful," Stone said.

Stone empathizes strongly with Spears and revealed that she feels a kinship to the star.

"I can say certainly it's been very out of control and very awful more than once in my life, and I have certainly had it. It's very complicated to take control of your life. It's very hard to get control of your finances," she said.

It appears that Spears may be trying to do just that. Last week, her attorneys filed a petition requesting that her father, Jamie Spears, resign as her conservator. In this role, which he's held since 2008, Jamie Spears manages her financial assets, estate and career negotiations after a court agreed the pop star was unable to do so herself.

On Tuesday night, the singer broke her silence on the New York Times documentary that examined the controversial conservatorship. In an Instagram post, the 39-year-old revealed that she hasn't actually watched the documentary, but said she's “embarrassed by the light they put me in.”

“I cried for two weeks and well .... I still cry sometimes !!!!” she wrote. “I do what I can in my own spirituality with myself to try and keep my own joy ... love ... and happiness.”

Related: