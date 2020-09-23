Sharon Stone reveals her favorite on-screen kiss: 'It was pretty fabulous'

Sharon Stone has kissed plenty of leading men throughout her career, but one stood out to her as the absolute best — Robert De Niro.

In fact, Stone said her kiss with De Niro in the 1995 crime drama "Casino" was "pretty fabulous."

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

"Well, Robert De Niro was for sure the best kisser. Bob was far and away the best kisser," Stone, 62, told "Watch What Happens Live" host Andy Cohen.

In the movie, Stone played hustler Ginger McKenna and shares a kiss with her husband's boss, Sam "Ace" Rothstein, who was played by De Niro. She earned a best actress Oscar nomination for her role in the now-legendary Martin Scorsese film.

Sharon Stone said her kiss with Robert DeNiro in "Casino" was her absolute best in a movie. (Photo by Universal Pictures/Getty Images) Archive Photos / Getty Images

For Stone, it was about more than just the smooch. She said De Niro was the actor she "admired the most" and she had been looking forward to the moment she could "sit across the table from Robert De Niro and hold my own."

"There was so much attached to it. I was just so madly in love with him as an actress to start with that he probably could have hit me in the head with a hammer and I would’ve been ‘Oh yeah!’" Stone joked.

As for worst kisser, Stone didn't spill the details to Cohen or fellow guests Sarah Paulson and Cynthia Nixon, who were also on the Zoom call.

"I don’t know if I could compare anything else to that," Stone said. "Everything else was kind of meh!"