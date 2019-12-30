Sharon Stone kicked off dating site because users didn't believe it was really her

Meet Sharon. She's an Oscar nominee, Golden Globe winner and actress behind one of the most iconic performances of '90s, and she's looking for a date with a great guy.

Yes fellas, that was really Sharon Stone's dating profile on Bumble, as the "Basic Instinct" star tweeted on Sunday night that her account had been closed because users didn't believe it was actually her.

The 61-year-old actress, who divorced second husband Phil Bronstein in 2004, has apparently decided to dip her toe in the online dating pool. Even she wondered aloud if there was a rule against being Sharon Stone in the Bumble website's fine print.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha Privacy Policy | Terms of Service

I went on the @bumble dating sight and they closed my account. 👁👁

Some users reported that it couldn’t possibly be me!

Hey @bumble, is being me exclusionary ? 🤷🏼‍♀️

Don’t shut me out of the hive 🐝 — Sharon Stone (@sharonstone) December 30, 2019

"I went on the @bumble dating sight (sic) and they closed my account,'' she wrote. "Some users reported that it couldn’t possibly be me! Hey @bumble, is being me exclusionary? Don’t shut me out of the hive."

Bumble soon rectified the issue, reinstating her profile after learning it was actually the "Casino" star.

AHA! @sharonstone , we at @bumble found your account, unblocked you, and ensured this won't happen again. You can get back to Bumbling! Thanks for bearing with us and hope you find your honey

"AHA! @sharonstone, we at @bumble found your account, unblocked you, and ensured this won't happen again,'' Bumble editorial director Clare O'Connor replied to Stone's tweet on Monday morning. "You can get back to Bumbling! Thanks for bearing with us and hope you find your honey."

It's no surprise that users couldn't believe it was actually Stone given how many dating sites have had to combat fake user profiles.

Bumble is a dating app in which the woman must initiate the interaction by sending the initial message after two users "like" each other and are able to start messaging.

Ahead of her entry into the online dating world, Stone opened up in October about being comfortable with aging and feeling good about her body in her sixties.

"I started to understand that I was going to go for being more like a European woman who got more beautiful with age and who could understand that women are more beautiful than girls because they know something," Stone told Allure.

Now that she's been reinstated on Bumble, we hope she finds her Mr. Right!