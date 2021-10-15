Sharon Stone draws backlash for praising Jonah Hill's body after he asked fans not to

Jonah Hill's body has been the subject of a lot of conversation in the tabloids: Is he too heavy? Is he not funny any more if he slims down? Hey, what about those tattoos (he has one that reads "body love")?

Well, the "Maniac" star has clapped back in a new Instagram message ... and clearly at least one of his supporters did not follow the brief.

The message, posted on Thursday as an image without a caption, reads, "I know you mean well but I kindly ask that you not comment on my body. Good or bad I want to politely let you know it's not helpful and doesn't feel good. Much respect."

For about a day after Hill, 37, posted it he received a whole lot of comments, mostly from people supporting him like his sister Beanie Feldstein and singer SZA.

The comments were turned off and erased in toto on Friday afternoon, but not before Sharon Stone also left one, saying, "Can i say you look good cuz u do," followed by a fire emoji.

Sharon Stone's reply on Jonah Hill's Instagram post. jonahhill/ Instagram

At least 550 comments responded to her praise, many signaling just how misguided it was. Wrote @Roxy_Mathalon, "No bc he said don't comment on his appearance, good or bad. TY" and @Ewagdoo replied, "(H)e literally just said don't comment on his body. If you can't respect that boundary you should seek out professional help."

Sharon Stone in Zurich, Switzerland in September to receive the ZFF Golden Icon Award. Andreas Rentz / Getty Images for ZFF

Hill has spoken about how being perceived as heavy affected him through his life and career. In 2018 during a visit to "Ellen," he read an essay excerpt from his new magazine Inner Children, noting that when he was younger people would say he "was fat and gross and unattractive."

"I really believe everyone has a snapshot of themselves from a time when they were young that they're ashamed of," he noted. "For me, it's that 14-year-old overweight and unattractive kid who felt ugly to the world, who listened to hip-hop and wanted so badly to be accepted by this community of skaters."

Hill isn't the only actor who's publicly come out recently to say he feels uncomfortable when people comment on his appearance. "Eternals" star Kumail Nanjiani noted that he felt "very uncomfortable" after an Instagram photo of his bulked-up body went viral in 2019.

Jonah Hill at the premiere for "Mid 90's" in Berlin, Germany in 2019. Brian Dowling / Getty Images

Meanwhile, Hill has been very clear with his issues about this discussion for years. In February, he posted a snapshot from an online tabloid article showing him disrobing after surfing, writing, that he never would have allowed himself to be photographed without his shirt for many years, but he's gotten over it. "I'm 37 and finally love and accept myself," he wrote.

Body love, indeed!