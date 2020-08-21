'Shark Tank' star Mark Cuban says competitors had to quarantine for 8 days

Entrepreneurs hoping to hit the big time had a new hurdle to overcome on the upcoming season of “Shark Tank.”

One of the show’s stars, Mark Cuban, says the entrepreneurs had to adhere to a set of safety regulations due to the coronavirus while the show was filming in Las Vegas — including quarantining for more than a week before trying to sell their ideas.

“Well, we just finished filming and it was incredible,” he told the 3rd hour of TODAY Friday.

Barbara Corcoran, Daymond John, Mark Cuban, Kevin O'Leary, Robert Herjavec and Lori Greiner are the sharks on "Shark Tank." Patrick Ecclesine / Walt Disney Television via Getty Images

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

Cuban said the guidelines were very strict.

“To go to the set, there were markings on the walls that told us where we had to walk, how we had to go. The entrepreneurs had to quarantine for eight days in order to pitch,” he said.

TV series have slowly begun to shoot again, with shows like “America’s Got Talent,” “The Bold and the Beautiful” and “Sistas” resuming production. “Shark Tank” is on ABC’s fall schedule, although it’s unclear when the new season will premiere.

Download the TODAY app for the latest coverage on the coronavirus outbreak.

Cuban, who has earned an Emmy nomination for his work on “Shark Tank,” said the upcoming season is really special.

“So, the deals were incredible, the entrepreneurs were truly committed. It really is a different type of ‘Shark Tank’ in terms of the intensity ‘cause everybody was kind of confined and ready to do deals,” he said.

“It was exciting and I’m really proud of the entrepreneurs, proud of my fellow sharks and really excited about the crew because you know how much production has fallen off in Hollywood."

Cuban also said everyone made sure to follow the rules, which helped establish a good vibe around the set.

“And so everybody really adhered to every single protocol and this season the energy was off the charts and that’s all the more reason for us to be excited about our potential Emmy win ‘cause this is the first time the sharks ourselves have been nominated, so it’s exciting for all of us,” he said.