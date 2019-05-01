Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

May 1, 2019, 12:06 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Scott Stump

Barbara Corcoran celebrated 70 years of being alive by pretending to be dead.

The "Shark Tank" star achieved the feat of attending her own funeral when she threw a 70th birthday party at her New York City penthouse on Saturday that began with her laying in a coffin in a red gown.

The macabre scene included a cardboard cutout of Corcoran dressed as a nun next to her casket.

After her guests "paid their respects," she popped out of the coffin and joined the party. Like any newly reanimated corpse, she danced to "I'm Alive!" by Diana Ross.

"Surprise 70th!!" she wrote on Instagram. "I surprised my guests laid out in a coffin on Saturday. After 90 friends and family paid their respects, I popped out of the coffin in a red Carolina Herrera gown to the Diana Ross song 'I’m Alive!', and danced the Tango."

The real estate mogul, whose birthday was actually on March 10, included a series of photos on Instagram that showed her celebrating with a cake of a shark with a woman in its jaws, what appears to be a rabbi giving a mock eulogy, and a doll in her likeness hanging from a chandelier with a toy bottle of wine.

"What the heck, you only die once, you might as well be around for it!" Corcoran wrote on Instagram.

Attendees at the party included fellow "Shark Tank" stars Mark Cuban, Robert Herjavec and Daymond John.

Cuban joked in a video on Corcoran's Instagram stories that the party was "really creepy," while Herjavec said in another video that Corcoran has "never been quiet."