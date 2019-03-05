Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

March 5, 2019, 1:31 PM GMT / Updated March 5, 2019, 4:51 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Ree Hines

The death of actor Luke Perry has left his friends and fans reeling and feeling a deep sense of grief — and now the one friend his fans will always associate with him has spoken out about that tremendous loss.

"Yesterday morning I got a phone call that devastated me," Shannen Doherty captioned a nostalgic Instagram slideshow of her and Perry that she posted on Tuesday. "I'm struggling with this loss and am having a hard time with my thoughts. But, my heart goes out to his family and friends who were blessed by his light in their (and mine) lives. Processing this is impossible right now."

Doherty previously spoke to People hours after Perry passed away at the age of 52.

"I am in shock. Heartbroken. Devastated by the loss of my friend," she said. "I have so many memories with Luke that make me smile and that are forever imprinted on my heart and mind."

Luke Perry and Shannen Doherty as on and off-again loves Dylan and Brenda on "Beverly Hills, 90210." Moviestore/REX/Shutterstock

Doherty and Perry both gained fame alongside each other as the "it" couple — Dylan and Brenda — on the '90s teen drama "Beverly Hills, 90210."

While the pair never shared a romance together off-screen, and even lost contact for many years, they shared a different kind of real-life love that became evident to Doherty when she suffered serious health woes of her own in 2015.

"Luke reached out to me during my cancer journey and we picked right back up, albeit older and wiser, but that connection remained intact," she said, calling him a "smart, quiet, humble and complex man with a heart of gold and never-ending well of integrity and love."

Perry suffered a massive stroke last week, the same day news broke about a reboot of "Beverly Hills, 90210" that was set to include the original cast — sans Doherty and Perry.

Despite that, the pair had their own quiet plan to work together again.

"Luke and I were working on show ideas for us," Doherty explained. "We wanted to work with each other again and create something special and meaningful for our fans at this stage in our lives."

Sadly, they never had the chance.

The night before Perry's death, Doherty spoke to reporters from the red carpet at The Animal Hope and Wellness Foundation's Compassion Project Gala in Los Angeles, and when asked about her friend, she said, "I can't talk about it here because I will literally start crying, but I love him and he knows I love him."

She added, "It's Luke, and he's my Dylan."

"He's my Dylan," Shannen Doherty declared before Perry's passing. Everett Collection

Doherty told People, "I will miss him everyday. Every minute. Every second."