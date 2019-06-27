Here we “90210” again.

Shannen Doherty posted a photo of herself and “Beverly Hills, 90210” TV brother Jason Priestley late Wednesday evening.

“And just like that, the twins are back,” she wrote, referencing their roles as Minnesota twins, Brenda and Brandon Walsh on the Fox series. The actors appear to be in the middle of filming, albeit in a very un-90210-like location.

Doherty and Walsh, of course, are set to return in the upcoming reboot of the series, joining Jennie Garth, Tori Spelling, Ian Ziering, Brian Austin Green and Gabrielle Carteris.

The Walsh family! Actors (clockwise from top) James Eckhouse, Carol Potter, Jason Priestley, Shannen Doherty pose for a promotional still for "Beverly Hills, 90210." Courtesy Everett Collection

The cast has been very busy promoting the show, with all sorts of amusing attempts to drum up interest in the project.

Earlier this month, the show's stars appeared in a video to try and explain what viewers can expect to see, although they made sure not to reveal too much information.

"The new show is going to take your perceptions and flip 'em around in a really interesting way," Garth said in one spot.

The reboot, known as "BH90210," will feature the stars playing heightened versions of themselves.

You can see exactly just how heightened the versions are when "BH90210" premiere Wednesday, August 7, at 9 p.m. ET.