Shannen Doherty is acting again and she couldn't be more grateful.

The 46-year-old actress shared a pic of herself wearing a long black wig on the set of the upcoming "Heathers" TV reboot, and in the caption she revealed that work "invigorates" her after her frightening battle with breast cancer.

"Was back on set today. It's been a rough two years. Fighting cancer. As an actor, people bench you. They assume you're to weak, not able, etc, etc. and yet it's something like work that invigorates and renews strength to conquer the unimaginable beast," wrote Doherty.

She added that she felt like a car, a "vintage Shelby that's been in the garage too long."

"It's still a great car. The best. Just needs time for the engine to warm up and it's good to go. Performing like it's supposed to," wrote the former "Beverly Hills, 90210" star.

Doherty gushed in gratitude about the project — a remake of the 1988 dark comedy she starred in — and everyone involved in it.

"I'm grateful for today. Grateful for everyday. Thank you @heathers for letting me play and be someone else today. Great crew, great writers, great cast, great show, great director. #paramountnetwork2018"

It's been a wonderful week for Doherty, who revealed a cute new hairdo on Tuesday.

The actress took to Instagram to show off the "sexy Parisian" cut — a happy milestone after shaving her head last year just before starting chemotherapy.

"After two years of either bald or a crew cut, it's nice to feel a bit more like a woman again," Doherty wrote in the photo's caption.

But Doherty's not the only one feeling grateful this week — we can't wait to see her act again!