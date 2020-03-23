Shannen Doherty shares emotional tribute after longtime best friend dies

Shannen Doherty is sharing an emotional tribute to her best friend, Hollywood stylist Deborah Waknin-Harwin, who died recently.

The former "Beverly Hills, 90210" star, who's battling stage 4 breast cancer, shared several pics of her and Waknin-Harwin, who also battled the disease. In the caption, she opened up about the pair's nearly three-decade long friendship.

"Around 28 years ago when I met Deborah, she made me squeeze into very tight red patent pants. It was an instant friendship. A friendship that in 28 years has endured, grown and been cherished by us both. She taught me to play backgammon. She introduced me to the island of St. Barth which started our girl trips there. She taught me that when she dressed me, I looked better lol," recalled Doherty.

"We were together thru boyfriends and husbands. Divorces, tears and laughter. We danced on tables (and fell off them — inside joke) all around the world together. I was her maid of honor at her wedding to the love of her life Craig. We cried when she called to tell me she was pregnant with her extraordinary daughter Olivia," she continued.

The "Charmed" alum, 48, called Waknin-Harwin a "constant" in her life.

"Thru my cancer and I for her when she got diagnosed 4 years ago. She smiled, a lot. She radiated beauty, intelligence and goodness. She was and is wedged into my heart so deeply. We were more than best friends. We were sisters," she shared.

Doherty, right, and her best friend Deborah Waknin-Harwin attended the sixth biennial Stand Up To Cancer (SU2C) benefit together in September 2018. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic

"Deb I hope you are dancing on tables again, having a tequila and shooting the s--- with God. I will miss you forever, your advice, your laughter, your frankness ... I already feel it, this part of my heart missing," she wrote.

Doherty and Waknin-Harwin attended the "Stand Up to Cancer" benefit together in September 2018. The two women spoke candidly about their cancer battles during the star-studded telecast.

Backstage, Doherty told a USA Today reporter she felt "blessed" to be at the event with her "oldest, dearest, bestest friend."

"We’re going to talk about our journey on the stage, but I just started talking about it now, and I instantly started tearing up. It was like, 'No, no, I’m not going to cry!' " she said.

Former "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" star Sarah Michelle Gellar also honored Waknin-Harwin, saying the late stylist, along with Doherty, taught her what "true friendship" was when she first arrived to Hollywood.

"I didn’t have a lot of friends when I moved here, and was experiencing so much at such a young and vulnerable age, but you two were always there to guide me, keep me company, be a shoulder to lean on and teach me how to make the perfect margarita," wrote Gellar. "I only hope you both know how eternally grateful I am."

She added, "Deb has now left us, but I know that she is still here in our hearts."