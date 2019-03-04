Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

March 4, 2019, 2:57 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Ree Hines

After all these years, Brenda Walsh still loves Dylan McKay.

Last week, Luke Perry, who's best known for his role as the bad boy on the '90s teen drama "Beverly Hills, 90210," was hospitalized following reports that he'd suffered a stroke. The night before a rep for the actor confirmed that he had died, Shannen Doherty, who played his on-again, off-again girlfriend back in the day, spoke out about her friend — as much as she could.

Shannen Doherty and Luke Perry shared a special connection on "Beverly Hills, 90210." Shutterstock

Doherty made an appearance at The Animal Hope and Wellness Foundation's Compassion Project Gala in Los Angeles and as she walked the red carpet, she was asked if she had any well wishes for the 52-year-old actor.

"I do," she told a reporter for Entertainment Tonight. But then she warned, "I can't talk about it here because I will literally start crying, but I love him and he knows I love him. I'm in contact."

Then, as her eyes began to well up, she said something sure to bring a tear to any "90210" fan, too: "It's Luke, and he's my Dylan."

The 47-year-old actress added, "Everybody just keep positive, wonderful thoughts."

Doherty strongly believes in the power of positive thoughts following her own health struggles.

In 2015, she was diagnosed with breast cancer that later spread to her lymph nodes and beyond. The star underwent a single mastectomy, chemotherapy and radiation therapy before announcing that she'd gone into remission two years later.

“Reoccurrences happen," Doherty noted last year, after taking a follow-up test. "I can’t imagine how it must feel to beat back cancer only to have it return again. For now, I stay positive, stay healthy and do what I can to help promote research so that cancer can be beaten once and for all.”

Shortly after the news first broke about Perry's hospitalization, she shared a picture of them from their "90210" days on Instagram and wrote, "My friend. Holding you tight and giving you my strength. You got this."