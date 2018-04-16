Shania Twain TODAY concert: What you need to know

Shania Twain is coming to TODAY! The Grammy award-winning singer and songwriter behind the upcoming album, "Now," which will feature her hit song "Swingin' With My Eyes Closed," will rock TODAY with a performance on Rockefeller Plaza. The concert will be part of our celebration for Live Nation's National Concert Day.
Details:
- Date: Monday, April 30
- Hashtag: #ShaniaTwainTODAY
- Fan Passes: Click here to find out how you and a guest can get a chance to see Shania Twain up close.
General Info:
Viewing is on a first-come, first-served basis on the TODAY plaza, located at 48th Street between Fifth and Sixth Avenues in New York City.
To get the best spot, fans should try to arrive by 5 a.m. Generally, concerts happen rain or shine.
Have more questions? Get all your Citi Concert Series questions answered with our TODAY FAQs.