Shania Twain TODAY concert: What you need to know

Shania Twain is coming to TODAY! The Grammy award-winning singer and songwriter behind the upcoming album, "Now," which will feature her hit song "Swingin' With My Eyes Closed," will rock TODAY with a performance on Rockefeller Plaza. The concert will be part of our celebration for Live Nation's National Concert Day.

Mercury Nasvhille Legendary country singer will perform on TODAY on April 30.

Details:

Date: Monday, April 30

Hashtag: #ShaniaTwainTODAY

Fan Passes: Click here to find out how you and a guest can get a chance to see Shania Twain up close.

General Info:

Viewing is on a first-come, first-served basis on the TODAY plaza, located at 48th Street between Fifth and Sixth Avenues in New York City.

To get the best spot, fans should try to arrive by 5 a.m. Generally, concerts happen rain or shine.

Have more questions? Get all your Citi Concert Series questions answered with our TODAY FAQs.