Watch Shania Twain perform at home with her dog and very excited horse

Shania Twain definitely had one of the more memorable performances on Sunday night’s “ACM Presents: Our Country.”

The Grammy-winning superstar, sitting in what appeared to be a stable, sang next to a horse and dog on the special, which featured country acts performing from home while quarantined.

“These are crazy times, but we’re gonna do what we always do and hold together to get through it,” Twain said with a guitar on her lap and a horse mere inches from her face. “From our home to your homes, with stories, with songs and all of us because, let’s face it, we’re all in this together.”

She then launched her two-song set, starting with the aptly selected “Honey, I’m Home,” from her smash 1997 album, “Come on Over,” and finishing with “Man! I Feel Like a Woman.”

.@ShaniaTwain making us feel right at home with an incredible performance of Honey, I'm Home AND Man! I Feel Like a Woman! #ACMOurCountry pic.twitter.com/g37c1zRoxt — ACM Awards (@ACMawards) April 6, 2020

The horse appeared riveted by the mini-concert, sniffing the guitar and Twain and moving around. Heck, the animal even looked at the camera. The dog? Well, the pooch did not seem nearly as fascinated, electing instead to lie down on a pillow about a foot from Twain.

While Twain put on a nice concert, it was the horse that stole the show, according to Twitter.

I am watching Shania Twain play acoustic songs in the shadow of a horse that will not get out of the way, and it's more compelling than I would've expected. #ACMOurCountry pic.twitter.com/UpMyGU7C1R — Grady Smith (@gradywsmith) April 6, 2020

"I am watching Shania Twain play acoustic songs in the shadow of a horse that will not get out of the way, and it's more compelling than I would've expected," one person wrote.

Quarantine day 22: I’m watching Shania Twain sing to a horse in her living room. SOS pic.twitter.com/LSE3NTcVVy — Peter Kelly (@PeteGKelly) April 6, 2020

"Quarantine day 22: I’m watching Shania Twain sing to a horse in her living room. SOS," someone else joked.

Find yourself a man who looks at you the way @ShaniaTwain’s horse looks at her🐴❤️ also she is a queen 👑 how does she not age?! #ACMOurCountry pic.twitter.com/2Ilq7veyRZ — Lucia 🦋✨(Good Books Only) (@goodbooksonly1) April 6, 2020

"Find yourself a man who looks at you the way @ShaniaTwain’s horse looks at her also she is a queen how does she not age?!" commented another.

“ACM Presents: Our Country” aired as a replacement for the Academy of Country Music Awards, which were postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak. Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban, Lady Antebellum, Brad Paisley, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani were among the other acts. The ACM Awards were rescheduled to air Sept. 16.