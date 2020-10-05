Shania Twain shares rare pics with husband to send him cute message

Shania Twain's still crazy for her hubby, Frédéric Thiébaud!

The country music star, 55, shared pics on Instagram of the couple walking the red carpet recently at the 16th annual Zurich Film Festival in Switzerland. The photos find the sweethearts smiling big as they hold one another in a loving embrace.

Shania Twain and husband Frederic Thiebaud at the Zurich Film Festival Andreas Rentz / Getty Images

Twain captioned the photos using the title of one of her greatest hits: "The Woman In Me (Needs The Man In You)."⁠⠀

Of course, Twain co-wrote the 1995 song with her ex-husband, Grammy-winning producer Robert "Mutt" Lange. The pair split in 2008 after Lange allegedly had an affair with Thiébaud's ex-wife, Marie-Anne, who was, at the time, Twain's close friend and personal assistant.

The messy story later got a happy ending when Twain and Thiébaud, 50, ended up falling for each other. They tied the knot in 2011.

Twain told AARP The Magazine earlier this year that she and Thiébaud ending up together was "twisted, but so beautifully twisted."

The "Come On Over" singer's red carpet photo comes six months after she shared a pic of her and Thiébaud, a Nestlé's business executive, with their arms around each other.

"Lucky that I love spending time with this one. Tag your quarantine partner at home or online that's keeping you 😁," she captioned it.

Twain has a 19-year-old son, Eja, with ex-husband Lange, while Thiébaud and his ex-wife share a daughter named Johanna.