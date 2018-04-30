Shania Twain is right here, right 'Now' on TODAY's concert stage

share tweet pin email

When it's time to kick off the 2018 Citi Concert Series on the TODAY plaza, going big is the only way to go. That's why we were thrilled to have Shania Twain on the show Monday!

Twain is about to head out on tour to support her album "Now," and was clearly ready to meet her fans and belt out songs including "Any Man of Mine," "I'm Alright" and "I'm Gonna Getcha Good!"

"I was so excited as we lead up to this," she told TODAY. "I'm just excited to bring everybody back together, play some new music for everybody and reunite over the music we've all been listening to all these years."

She even took a moment to meet TODAY's Puppy with a Purpose, Sunny!

Nathan Congleton / TODAY A Sunny day with Shania Twain!

Twain has sold over 100 million records during her career, which got started in the 1990s, and is best known for hits like "Man! I feel Like a Woman!" "That Don't Impress Me Much" and "From This Moment On." "Now," her fifth studio album, was released in September 2017.

Soundcheck at @TODAYshow, can't wait to rock the plaza for @CitiBank Concert Series pic.twitter.com/TD7nDnUgFr — Shania Twain (@ShaniaTwain) April 30, 2018

The "Now" Tour begins on May 3 in Tacoma, Washington, and if her performance on TODAY was any indication, it'll be fun, invigorating and even spiritual.

Be sure to watch all of her videos from the show!

