Shania Twain explains how she's been 'inspired' by Britney Spears

Let's go, girls!

Country-pop superstar Shania Twain explained in a recent episode of her Apple radio show how she's been inspired by pop icon Britney Spears over the years. In an episode posted Thursday, Twain took listeners through some of her favorite acts that have come through Las Vegas, where she has intermittently held residencies over the past decade.

"Hit me, baby, one more time," Twain sang enthusiastically to introduce her comments about her fellow pop star. "Oh yeah. Britney Spears. I don't sound like her, but I sing along to her records."

Twain explained that she'd seen Spears perform in Zappos Theater in Las Vegas, where Twain later ended up performing herself as part of her "Let's Go!" residency that is currently on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"I thought her show was great and I was motivated to get on that same stage, so her show inspired me a lot," she said. "It was a fantastic show."

She added that she'd also co-written a song for Spears about 20 years ago titled, "Don't Let Me Be the Last to Know," which appeared on Spears' "Oops I Did It Again" album.

In addition to Spears, Twain explained in an earlier episode of "Home Now Radio with Shania Twain" that she had previously seen another icon, Gwen Stefani, take the stage at Zappos Theater as well.

"I saw her show there, beautiful show. She has such a great sense of fashion. She is really always on point with that," Twain gushed. "She's got that 'rock girl power' edge to her. She's a lot of fun. Great talent, great performer."

In her most recent episode, Twain also lauded several other artists who have passed through the Strip in her time. She said she loves Lady Gaga, whom she warmly called "quite something."

"She has a voice that is powerful yet emotional and sensitive," Twain said. "She's a powerhouse."

Twain added that she's a "big admirer" of Gaga, who "can do everything!"

She also raved about Boyz II Men, who she appreciated for being still "out there, doing your thing," and the Backstreet Boys, who are her "neighbors" on the Las Vegas Strip.

Twain went on to reveal an interesting story about "Complicated" singer Avril Lavigne. Twain said they first met when Lavigne was a "tween."

"She won a singing contest to perform with me on stage when I was on tour in Canada," Twain explained, adding Lavigne had been just 14 at the time. "This little girl came up and was so impressive."

In a previous episode, Twain also celebrated her musical colleagues who played at Caesars Palace during the same time of her first Las Vegas residency: Rod Stewart, Celine Dion and Elton John.

Great company to be in!