Shakira, CeeLo Green rejoin 'The Voice' coaches for epic season finale performance

Tuesday night's live season finale of "The Voice" turned into a family reunion when coaches past and present teamed up for an epic group number.

Former coaches Shakira and CeeLo Green alongside current coaches Nick Jonas, John Legend, Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton belted out Pete Townshend's “Let My Love Open the Door.” The top nine contestants from season 18 also joined in the energy-packed performance of 1980 hit.

#TheVoice Top 9 are joined by their Coaches and incredible music superstars for the performance of a lifetime. 🌟 pic.twitter.com/htE7jAaDvs — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) May 20, 2020

"The Voice" coaches and contestants have become pros at performing virtually during the pandemic. The contestants were given camera and audio equipment to set up at-home recording studios, and the coaches broadcasted from their homes around the country — Clarkson from her Montana ranch, Shelton from Oklahoma, and Jonas and Legend from Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, Carson Daly hosted the live rounds from an empty soundstage in Los Angeles, featuring the show's famous red chairs but no audience.

“As you know, the entire world changed dramatically since we taped the Knockouts,” Carson told viewers during the first remote live show. “But just because we’re all separated, it certainly doesn’t mean that we can’t come together from across the nation and celebrate and hear some great music.”

The season 18 finale featured plenty of large-scale group numbers, including a beautiful rendition of “What the World Needs Now Is Love” from "The Voice" alumni all over the country.

These Voice Alumni returned for a gorgeous performance. 💕 pic.twitter.com/aeHGd4cRHi — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) May 20, 2020

Guest star Bon Jovi also performed “Limitless” from home. Naturally, his band rocked out with him remotely.

And who could forget when Gwen Stefani, another former coach, popped by? She and Shelton, her beau, have been quarantining together, so they performed a duet of his song "Nobody but You."

The show also revealed the winner of season 18, Todd Tilghman, with the finalists and their families sharing the screen with the coaches.

The season 18 finale may have been pretty different from past years, but it was a magical night all the same!