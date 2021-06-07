Shailene Woodley on jumping 'headfirst' into relationship with Aaron Rodgers

Finding love during a pandemic year like 2020, when most people spent their time either entirely isolated indoors or with a very small pod of people, is no small feat.

But what Shailene Woodley, 29, did with her new beau (now fiancé), NFL star Aaron Rodgers, 37, was to take a big leap of faith. In a new interview for Shape magazine, she revealed that they moved in together right as their relationship was starting, rather than have to deal with getting to know one another long distance.

Woodley confirmed her engagement to Rodgers in February. Emma McIntyre / Getty Images

"Starting a relationship where you immediately move in with someone — because it's a pandemic and you can't just get on a plane and go back and forth on weekends — taught us a lot about each other very quickly," she told the magazine.

Well, that's one way to get things jump-started. Usually, moving in comes after several months of dating, if not years, and requires careful thought. But some people are able to take that leap, discovering the water is just fine once they're immersed.

"We jumped in headfirst and got some of the sticky bits out of the way early," said Woodley.

"We jumped in headfirst and got some of the sticky bits out of the way early," said Woodley of her relationship with Rodgers. Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic

The first days of lockdown were tough, though. "I was by myself with my dog and didn't see anyone for three months," she said. "It forced me to be still and quiet."

In February, Rodgers revealed they were engaged, and since then they've been seen out and about and taking vacations with friends.

But pandemic or no, they would have made things work no matter how their dating life had looked, Woodley said. "I have the perspective that I would have met Aaron in any context, any space in time, because I feel we were meant to be together."