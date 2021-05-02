Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers match in their Kentucky Derby finest in group pic

Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers are off to the races!

The couple made a rare public appearance together this weekend to celebrate the Kentucky Derby and spend some quality time with friends.

Rodgers, 37, and Woodley, 29, spent the day with her “Divergent” and “The Spectacular Now” co-star Miles Teller, 34, and his wife, Keleigh Sperry Teller, 28.

Sperry Teller shared a series of photos on Instagram of their group, fittingly captioning the post, “Down N Derby🐎.”

In the first photo, Woodley posed in front of the NFL star. She sported a pink vest with a matching pair of high-waisted pants while he wore a simple suit, purple shirt, sneakers and hat. In traditional Derby fashion, Woodley sported an oversized sunhat for the day’s festivities.

In next photo, Woodley and Sperry Teller posted closely together in their coordinating pink ensembles.

The couple has kept a low profile since Rodgers revealed that he was engaged during his virtual acceptance speech at the NFL Honors Broadcast back in February. He didn't name his fiancé at the time, but rumors had been circulating that he and Woodley were dating.

Weeks later, the “Big Little Lies” star confirmed the engagement during an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” telling her host that they’ve been engaged “for a while” after meeting during the pandemic. She also joked that she was surprised to be marrying “someone who throws balls for a living” because she didn’t watch sports very much growing up.

“When we met, I knew he was a football guy, but I never knew what kind of a football guy he was. ... I am still constantly learning,” she said. “I don’t know him as the football guy! I know him as, like, the nerd who wants to host ‘Jeopardy!’ That’s the guy I know. He just happens to also be very good at sports.”

While they’ve kept a relatively low profile since confirmed their relationship, the couple has shared a few adorable public moments together. Back in March, the two were were photographed together in at the Best Cafe and Bar in Hot Springs, Arkansas. Last month, Woodley cheered on her fiancé on social media ahead of his debut on “Jeopardy!” where he took over guest-hosting duties.

The actor shared a series of videos to her Instagram story to promote the show, saying, “I have a very important announcement to make. ... This guy right here, this super sexy super attractive ... guy is hosting ‘Jeopardy!’ tonight.”

She got Rodgers in on the fun, who added in the clip that there will be “some laughs, made some tears, excitement, mystery, you never know.”

