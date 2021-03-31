Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers are all smiles during outing in rare pic

Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers appear to be happily in love in a new pic shared by an Arkansas cafe.

The "Big Little Lies" star and the Green Bay Packers quarterback, who are engaged, are all smiles in a group photo the Best Cafe and Bar in Hot Springs posted Tuesday to Instagram. In the photo, Rodgers, 37, holds Woodley, 29, from behind as the pair clasp their hands together over Woodley's shoulder.

"Our team had the opportunity to cook for @aaronrodgers12 and his crew last night. Grateful for the opportunity," the cafe wrote in the photo's caption.

After weeks of speculation, Woodley confirmed in February that she and the three-time NFL MVP are planning to tie the knot.

“Everybody right now is freaking out over it and we're like, 'Yeah, we've been engaged for a while,’” she revealed during an interview on "The Tonight Show."

“He’s, first of all, a wonderful, incredible human being,” she added. “But I never thought I’d be engaged to someone who throws balls for a living.”

The "Mauritanian" star explained that she was still learning about football to know more about her husband-to-be. "When we met, I knew he was a football guy but I never knew what kind of a football guy he was ... I am still constantly learning," she shared.

She went on to say she doesn't know Rodgers "as the football guy."

"I know him as like, the nerd who wants to host ‘Jeopardy!’ That’s the guy I know. He just happens to also be very good at sports," she said of the athlete, who is scheduled to guest-host "Jeopardy!" in April.

Rodgers opened up earlier this month about the couple's engagement — calling it "the best thing that's happened to me in the last year" — during an Instagram Live talk with Zenith Watches CEO Julien Tornare.

The pro footballer shared that he's looking forward to starting a family with Woodley.

"I think the next great challenge will be being a father," said Rodgers. "A lot of my friends are (parents). I'm in the age group where a lot of my close friends from high school and college are fathers now and have families of their own.”

"(That's) maybe not in the immediate future but definitely something that I really look forward to. It's going to be a really fun challenge," he added.