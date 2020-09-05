John Legend has some suggestions for this year’s winner for “Sexist Man Alive!”

After being given the honor last year by People magazine, the 41-year-old singer is ready to pass on the title to another Hollywood star.

When asked who the torch should be passed on to, Legend first told People's Janine Rubenstein during the most recent conversation in the :BLACKPRINT series that he wasn’t sure before thinking back on some of the backlash he received after the announcement on social media the year prior.

Momoa went viral earlier this year for his tank top. Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

"Going by my Twitter mentions when I was named of who people said should have been picked over me, I got a lot of Jason Momoa,” he said. “That's the one person that stood out in the Twitter feedback."

His answer hasn't swayed much in the past year. Legend told Insider back in February that Momoa would likely be the best pick based on Twitter alone.

Aquaman. Courtesy Everett Collection

While he might be ready to move past this year as the reigning titleholder of “Sexiest Man Alive" and have the crown passed on to the "Aquaman" star, the EGOT recipient still had a fun year!

"It's been funny, it's been humbling, it's been all those things," he explained. "I've truly enjoyed just making fun of myself throughout it because you can't take yourself too seriously when someone calls you the Sexiest Man Alive. It's not a literal thing, and it's not to be taken too seriously."

He continued, adding, "I've appreciated the whole experience and I've been trying to have a lot of fun with it, but I'm so ready to relinquish this title.”

Despite the end of his reign coming up this fall, the rest of the "Wild" singer's 2020 is still looking pretty bright. Legend and his wife, Chrissy Teigen, revealed during his newest music video last month that their family of four was about to get a little bigger. The couple announced that they are expecting their third child together, giving Luna, 4, and Miles, 2, a little sibling.

“It was a surprise, a little quarantine surprise, I guess you could say,” he told TODAY's Craig Melvin in August. “But we're very excited, and we’re grateful for all the well wishes we've gotten from people all around the world. Thank you so much.”