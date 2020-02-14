Former "Sex and the City" star Jason Lewis is engaged to his longtime love Liz Godwin.

Lewis, who found fame playing Samantha Jones' hunky fashion model boyfriend Smith Jerrod on the hit HBO series, popped the question to his producer girlfriend shortly before the new year, People reports.

Lewis, left, and Godwin began dating after meeting at a party in Miami more four years ago. Presley Ann / Getty Images

“(Godwin) loves me when I am amazing, and when I am not,” Lewis, 48, told the magazine. “She is always on my side and ever my support. She creates space for me in which I grow and I am a better man for knowing her, so the humble ask to take her as my wife, and of course her ‘yes,’ are absolute blessings to my life.”

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

The couple, who began dating after meeting at a party in Miami more than four years ago, are planning to wed in a ceremony in the fall of 2021.

Lewis proposed to Godwin during an outing with friends and family in Malibu, California.

“To keep Liz from suspecting anything, I organized a climbing (and) beach day out at Point Dume, Malibu, with friends and family gathered for the holidays,” he told People. “We set Liz up to climb a cliff right over the water, just before sunset.”

Lewis then sprinted up a back trail to the top of the climb so he could surprise Godwin once she finished. "I anchored myself to the rock — clipped her to me, just in case — then got on one knee and did ‘the thing,'" he shared.

Godwin didn't think twice before saying yes.

"Our relationship is the most nurturing, playful and ever-evolving relationship I have ever had. I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with him," she gushed.

Congratulations, Jason and Liz!