Willie Garson’s death is still being felt by his “Sex and the City” family.

David Eigenberg, who appeared on the 3rd hour of TODAY Wednesday with “Chicago Fire” co-star Taylor Kinney to celebrate the NBC drama’s 200th episode, fondly remembered Garson.

“He was a tremendous human being and anybody that ever worked with Willie would know what’s best of humanity and that’s what he represented,” Eigenberg said.

Eigenberg said his relationship with Garson predated “Sex and the City.”

“I started working with Willie 30-some years ago on another project and I worked with Taylor on a project right before this show and we fell in love then and I fell in love with Willie then and there’s just nothing in love,” he said.

Garson’s death last month shocked the stars of “Sex and the City,” with Sarah Jessica Parker calling his death “unbearable.”

On "Sex and the City," Garson starred as Stanford Blatch, the male best friend of Parker’s Carrie Bradshaw, while Eigenberg played Steve, who married Miranda, played by Cynthia Nixon.

Garson appeared in 30 episodes, as well as both “Sex and the City” movies. He was scheduled to appear in the upcoming reboot, “And Just Like That...”

Eigenberg will return for the reboot and said he needed some time to get back into character.

“It’s weird going back 20-something years,” he said. “It took me a little bit to find the groove again, but I slid back into it.”

