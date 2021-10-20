IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Classic games are in this year — here are the hottest ones to gift

'Sex and the City’ star David Eigenberg remembers Willie Garson as ‘tremendous human being’

Garson died last month at the age of 57.

'Chicago Fire' stars Taylor Kinney and David Eigenberg celebrate 200th episode

Oct. 20, 202106:11
/ Source: TODAY
By Drew Weisholtz

Willie Garson’s death is still being felt by his “Sex and the City” family.

David Eigenberg, who appeared on the 3rd hour of TODAY Wednesday with “Chicago Fire” co-star Taylor Kinney to celebrate the NBC drama’s 200th episode, fondly remembered Garson.

“He was a tremendous human being and anybody that ever worked with Willie would know what’s best of humanity and that’s what he represented,” Eigenberg said.

‘Sex and the City’ actor Willie Garson remembered after his death at 57

Sept. 22, 202102:08

Eigenberg said his relationship with Garson predated “Sex and the City.”

“I started working with Willie 30-some years ago on another project and I worked with Taylor on a project right before this show and we fell in love then and I fell in love with Willie then and there’s just nothing in love,” he said.

Garson’s death last month shocked the stars of “Sex and the City,” with Sarah Jessica Parker calling his death “unbearable.”

On "Sex and the City," Garson starred as Stanford Blatch, the male best friend of Parker’s Carrie Bradshaw, while Eigenberg played Steve, who married Miranda, played by Cynthia Nixon.

Garson appeared in 30 episodes, as well as both “Sex and the City” movies. He was scheduled to appear in the upcoming reboot, “And Just Like That...”

Eigenberg will return for the reboot and said he needed some time to get back into character.

“It’s weird going back 20-something years,” he said. “It took me a little bit to find the groove again, but I slid back into it.”

Related:

‘Sex and the City’ sequel series set to debut in December

Oct. 6, 202100:46
Drew Weisholtz

Drew Weisholtz is a reporter for TODAY Digital, focusing on pop culture, nostalgia and trending stories. He has seen every episode of “Saved by the Bell” at least 50 times, longs to perfect the crane kick from “The Karate Kid” and performs stand-up comedy, while also cheering on the New York Yankees and New York Giants. A graduate of Rutgers University, he is the married father of two kids who believe he is ridiculous.