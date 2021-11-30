'Sex and the City' reboot trailer shows Carrie, Miranda, Charlotte and Big

The "Sex and the City" follow-up limited series "And Just Like That ..." has a new trailer, and it makes us want to coo, "Hello, lovers!"

That's what Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) says to her shoe collection at the end of the new trailer for the HBO Max series, which dropped Tuesday. Throughout the clip, we get a chance to see Carrie with her BFFs Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte (Kristin Davis) out on the town, hanging with other friends and influencers, and not making any mention at all of the missing fourth member of their outfit, Samantha (Kim Cattrall).

Miranda (Cynthia Nixon), Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) and Charlotte (Kristin Davis) are back and better than ever. HBO MAX

Plus, we get to see Carrie being all warm and fuzzy with her longtime love and husband John (aka "Big"), played by Chris Noth, which does our hearts good. He notes that he remembers when she used to keep her sweaters in the oven (for storage purposes, of course), and they seem to be a happy, cozy, married couple.

Carrie (Parker) and Big (Noth) are still very much into one another. HBO MAX

Speaking of which, there are even a few shots of Charlotte with her long-term husband, Harry Goldenblatt (Evan Handler), which tells us they're still together, and a brief sighting of Steve (David Eigenberg), Miranda's hubby. We also see Stanford, played by the late Willie Garson, who died in September.

So what's missing here? Nothing, it seems, except actual conflict. Yes, there are some hints that all may not be well in paradise, but these are healthy, wealthy, successful women who're aging beautifully and still love to get their shopping on.

The ladies (plus Mario Cantone as Anthony) are still good for a lunch out! HBO MAX

But we're left with questions, like what about the pictures where we saw Carrie smooching another man?

At least Carrie still has her giant closet, and her shoes.

Tune in to HBO Max on Dec. 9 for the first two of 10 episodes. The subsequent episodes will premiere weekly on Thursdays.

