One "Sex and the City" fan couldn't help but wonder... How would the HBO show's beloved four characters be spending their days in quarantine?

The fan in particular is Jayke Workman, a 23-year-old actor based in New York City, and he created a mini-episode inspired by the social restrictions the coronavirus has placed on all of us. The 59-second video, which he shared on Twitter three days ago, has received almost 2 million views, over100,000 likes, 30,000 retweets and 1,300 comments.

The ladies of Sex and the City quarantine in Miranda’s Upper West Side apartment pic.twitter.com/yk09pQALOs — Jayke Workman (@JaykeWorkman) April 18, 2020

The quick clip starts with Workman, dressed in a towel as Sarah Jessica Parker's Carrie Bradshaw, commenting on how 2020 is clearly a "cursed" year. Then, as Samantha, originally played by Kim Cattrall, Workman, wearing a fur coat, sips on a cocktail and remarks on what it was like to be 20.

Enter Workman's take on Cynthia Nixon's Miranda.

"Don't remind me, I've spend most of my 30s trying to forget them," he quips in one of the most on-point lines in the scene.

Next comes Charlotte's first appearance. Workman's interpretation of the Kristin Davis character includes an oversized hat, a brightly colored cloth face mask and disinfectant wipes.

"My therapist says we have to learn from the past and let it go," Workman's Charlotte says while frantically cleaning the counter.

"I wish you would let the mask go," he says, perfectly imitating Samantha's drawl. "Would you take that ridiculous thing off?"

"No! We shouldn't even be sitting within 6 feet of each other!" responds a stressed-out Charlotte.

"Honey, 6 feet or 60 feet, we're all bound to get it," answers the always pessimistic Miranda.

Naturally, the video ends with Carrie waxing poetic about the whole situation.

The detail and accuracy of the video makes it seem like it took a lot of planning, but in reality, Workman just threw it together, he told TODAY.

"I was rewatching the series in quarantine, and I found myself falling into the rhythm of speaking like the characters, especially Samantha," the actor, who plays Mary Sunshine in the national tour of "Chicago," said.

From there, Workman dug into his closet and found the perfect outfit for each of the women. (Charlotte's face mask was has handmade by his grandmother.) Then he wrote a script.

"I really love the format of the show, with the narration and ... (Carrie's) ridiculous puns," he said, adding that he focused on finding one "quintessential" moment for each character.

It was a recipe for success, and the positive reception has been "shocking," Workman said. "I had the hope that somebody would see it and think it was funny, but I never anticipated having this many views ... I'm so pleased. I have to write another episode!"

The best part, though, has been an effusive tweet from Cattrall herself.

"HA! Thanks for making my day!" the actress wrote.

HA! Thanks for making my day! — Kim Cattrall (@KimCattrall) April 19, 2020

"I just adore her, so the thought of her watching the video and having a smile on her face is crazy to me," Workman said. "I'm so excited about that."