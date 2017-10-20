This 'Sex and the City' episode caused 'the biggest fight' among its writers

share tweet pin email

"Money and friendship don't mix" — it's an old axiom, as well as an exact quote from an episode of "Sex and the City" that still stirs controversy 15 years after it first aired.

In "Ring a Ding Ding," Carrie is in desperate need of a hefty loan to cover a down payment on her apartment. Her on-again/off-again love Mr. Big agreed to help, as did pals Miranda and Samantha. But wealthy friend Charlotte wasn't so quick to offer up her own cash.

For some reason — that many fans of the show still can't understand — that was a problem for Carrie.

The friend-in-need confronted Charlotte, acting as though she owed her the courtesy of making the offer — and owed her the cash itself. That's what prompted the quote above and a big fight in the writers' room at HBO.

"If people were pissed and hated that Carrie did that, I'm OK with that," producer and writer Amy Harris told CNBC Make It. "The biggest fight we ever got into in the writers' room was about the money. That was a very big debate."

AP Sarah Jessica Parker, who plays Carrie, left, and Kristin Davis, who plays Charlotte, appear in a scene from HBO's "Sex and the City," in this undated publicity photo.

In the end, Carrie's entitled attitude — unlike her lavish spending — paid off. Charlotte handed over her wedding ring (which she needed to let go of anyway) and presented it to her pal as a loan.

But if Carrie couldn't afford the down payment in the first place, in part due to a shoe addiction, er, collection worth $40,000, then what are the odds she would ever repay Charlotte? Viewers certainly never heard about it again.

But Harris and the show's leading lady believe Carrie eventually made good on it.

"Sarah Jessica (Parker) and I talked about this: We believe she paid her back," Harris said. "It was a loan, not a gift, so she did have to learn to save a little, to not spend everything on shoes and clothes. ... I do believe she sat down every month and wrote Charlotte a check."

Two more seasons of fun fashions and sweet shoes suggest otherwise, but OK. At least it makes it all seem a little less awkward.

"Money is a tricky, complicated thing," Harris admitted. "She spent it well on things she enjoyed, and luckily it all worked out well for her."