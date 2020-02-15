'Sex and the City' actress Lynn Cohen has died at age 86

Lynn Cohen, the actress who played Magda on "Sex and the City" has passed away at the age of 86, NBC News has confirmed.

Cohen was famous for her role on the HBO show as well as the subsequent "Sex and the City" films. Series star Sarah Jessica Parker posted a tribute to her castmate on Instagram, fondly remembering her fellow actor.

"Beautiful Lynn Cohen," Sarah Jessica Parker posted, accompanying a photo of Cohen. "Miranda's dear and necessary Magda. Our dear SATC colleague. Talent, grace, inspiration," she wrote,signing her post simply, "RIP X, SJP"

"SATC" fans will never forget Cohen's turn as Magda on the show and her hilarious reaction to discovering a very personal item of Miranda's after starting work as her housekeeper — and replacing it with a small statue of the Virgin Mary.

As Miranda's life changed and she became a mother, Magda's role as nanny to Brady, her employer's son with Steve, made her even more important. Fans of the show will forever remember her as an integral part of the show.

Actors Cynthia Nixon, David Eigenberg and Lynn Cohen, from left to right, on the set of "Sex and the City 2." Alamy Stock Photo

Cohen, born in 1933 in Kansas City, Missouri, studied acting in New York City before becoming a seasoned stage actress. She made her Broadway debut in "Orpheus Descending" and in recent years, appeared in films such as "The Hunger Games: Catching Fire," as Mags and "Munich," where she portrayed Israeli Prime Minster Golda Meir. Her television credits include "Damages," "The Affair," "Law and Order: SVU" and "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel."

But fans will always remember her as Magda, and she'll forever have a place in the history of the iconic, groundbreaking show.

"There's nothing like 'Sex and the City,'" Cohen told Cosmopolitan magazine in 2018.

Lynn Cohen had an extensive repertoire and appeared in Broadway shows, hit television series and widely acclaimed films. Santiago Felipe / Getty Images

Cohen had one child with her first husband, Gilbert L. Franzen, who predeceased her. She is survived by her husband, Richard T. Cohen, who she wed in 1964.