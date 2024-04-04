Seth Meyers shares his wife’s witty reaction to when she’s in one of his jokes

Seth Meyer's wife, Alexi Ashe, is good with the comedian including her in his jokes — under one condition.

Meyers appeared on TODAY April 2 with fellow comedian Mike Birbiglia to discuss the making of their documentary “Good One: A Show About Jokes," which premiered March 26. When asked how his wife feels when he includes her in his jokes, Meyers revealed her reaction — and that it's very telling of who she is.

Seth Meyers that his wife, Alexi Ashe, can handle jokes being made about her — as long as she's "always right." Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images

“She’s OK at times, she realizes content is king," Meyers explained on TODAY. "But she has said, which tells you the most you could ever know about her, ‘I don’t care how mean you make me sound in your act, as long as I’m always right.’”

“I’ve never told a story on stage that I made up," he continued. "That would be the thing I always tried to impress upon her."

He teased that if Alexi doesn't want him "to tell a story" in a certain way, then she shouldn't "provide it."

Here's a deep dive into Meyers wife, Alexi Ashe, who's a human rights attorney, and some history on the couple's relationship.

Who is Alexi Ashe?

Ashe is a human rights lawyer and is a board member for the Coalition Against Trafficking in Women, a non-governmental organization that aims to "end the trafficking and sexual exploitation of women and girls," according to its website.

Meyers told YourTango in July 2020 that the key to his and Ashe's relationship has been finding enough time for each other, even while she was working in an extremely stressful environment.

"She’s dealing in a far darker world than I am," Meyers explained, saying that Ashe worked at the Brooklyn District Attorney's Office at the time. "And she manages to come home and still be bright-eyed and positive. So I have to do the same."

Ashe has a sister, Ariel, who is an interior designer and co-owner of the architecture and interior design firm Ashe Leandro.

Seth Meyers and Alexi Ashe met at fellow 'SNL' star Chris Kattan's wedding

Meyers and Ashe first met in June 2008 at Meyers' "Saturday Night Live" co-star Chris Kattan's wedding to model Sunshine Deia Tutt. Ashe's sister had worked in the set design department at "SNL."

Meyers told YourTango that it was love at first sight with Ashe.

"I had a sense that she was the closest I’d ever met to someone who I could see myself with," Meyers shared with the outlet. "Pretty much right away."

Seth Meyers and Alexi Ashe married in September 2013

The two got married five years after they initially met, and their Martha's Vineyard wedding took place on Sept. 1, 2013, a few months after getting engaged.

The night before their wedding, Ashe got food poisoning from eating an oyster at their rehearsal dinner. By the next morning, she ended up in the emergency room.

“The rehearsal dinner the night before, my wife — to begin with, the MVP of the wedding, as most wives are, and planned the whole thing, every detail,” Meyers said on “The Late Show with David Letterman” in October 2013. "Day before the wedding, eats an oyster, food poisoning, knocks her out.”

Meyers said that after a nurse told Ashe she wouldn’t be getting married that day, she sprang up and, despite all odds, powered through it.

On their 9-year anniversary, Meyers posted a picture on Instagram commemorating Ashe’s strength, while making sure to slip in a couple of jokes throughout.

“9 years ago today Alexi Ashe was in the ER with a bad bout of food poisoning,” Meyers wrote in the caption. “If anyone ever had an excuse to back out of a wedding it was her, but she went through with it and we’ve been married ever since. Her performance that day was a microcosm of who she is — a fighter who is always at her best no matter the circumstances.

“If I have ANY complaint it’s how little she does as a parent,” Meyers joked in the caption. “It basically all falls on me. But today is not for petty grudges. It’s to celebrate the love of my life!”

Seth Meyers leaves design to Alexi Ashe and her sister

In 2018, Elle Decor featured the Connecticut house that Meyers, Ashe and her sister all went in on. However, it seems as though Meyers stayed out of the picture when it came to designing and decorating, and he put his full trust in the two sisters.

“Babe, how much did I even show you of what we had planned for this house?” Alexi asked Meyers.

“Nothing,” he replied. “I fully bought in.”

Comedy is a core part of their marriage

Meyers has made it clear that comedy is just as important off the stage as it is on, which he learned from watching his own parents laugh with one another.

“Half the time parents are showing you how to do it, and then the other half they’re showing you the things you should never do,” he told Elle in 2012.

Seth Meyers recalls seeing his parents always laugh with each other — and how that silliness exists in his relationship with Alexi Ashe. Cindy Ord / Getty Images

“My mother is an incredibly beautiful woman who has laughed at every single thing my father’s ever said," he continued. "At a young age, my brother and I understood that if you can make girls laugh, you can punch well above your weight class.”

That doesn't mean Meyers is the only one telling jokes in the relationship. When asked by YourTango about whether he and Ashe have a similar sense of humor, Meyers said they can each make the other laugh.

“My wife is sillier than I am so that makes me laugh a great deal,” Meyers said. “I make her laugh, too. But I also make her not laugh, and that’s when I know it’s time to retire something.”

Alexi Ashe and Seth Meyers have three kids together

The couple share three kids together: two sons, Ashe, 8, and Axel, 5, and a daughter, Adelaide, 2.

Ashe was born two weeks early in March 2016, which happened to fall on that year's Easter. The two were out to brunch when the contractions started. They took an Uber to the hospital, during which they rolled down the window for Ashe to yell "I don't like this!"

“Only in New York could you drive that way and not have people say, ‘That woman has been abducted,’” Meyers said on his late-night show on March 30, 2016, then thanked their driver, Tyrique.

When they got to the hospital, Meyers said that half of the delivery room staff were wearing bunny ears.

“My wife was in a place where bunny ears could not affect her mood,” he noted.

Their second kid, Axel, was born in April 2018 in their apartment building lobby. The situation inspired the name for Meyers' comedy special, "Lobby Baby."

“I called 911, and over the course of a minute conversation, I said, ‘We’re about to have a baby — we’re having a baby — we had a baby,’” Meyers said on his show that same month.

Unlike her two older siblings, Adelaide was born at home in a bathtub in September 2021, which Ashe and Meyers had planned.

“I mean, as a comedian, it’s a little disappointing that more didn’t go wrong,” Meyers told TODAY's Willie Geist in March 2022. “I mean, I’m happy for her, I’m happy for the mother."

The “Late Night with Seth Meyers” host joked that there likely wouldn't be a follow-up to his 2019 comedy special as "nobody's going to watch a special called 'Planned Home Birth.'"