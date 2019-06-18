Seth Meyers has some famous blood coursing through his veins.

On Monday’s episode of "Late Night with Seth Meyers,” the host revealed to guest Kevin Bacon that they are related.

“I was on ‘Finding Your Roots,’ the great show with Henry Louis Gates, and one of the things they do is, they show you at the very end someone who is a genetic cousin of yours and I got you," Meyers, 45, said. "I’m one degree from Kevin Bacon.”

“I heard about that,” Bacon, 60, said. “And everyone kept saying to me, ‘Hey, have you met cousin Seth?’”

Despite the connection, Meyers isn't sold that he and the "Footloose" actor are that close.

“I think genetic cousins basically means like somewhere between Adam and Eve and yesterday. It could be a long ways back,” Meyers said when assessing just how they're related.

Bacon also made a startling confession of his own about his wife, Emmy Award-winning actress Kyra Sedgwick.

“You know, I was on the same show and it was discovered that my wife is also my cousin," he told Meyers. "So, we’re all just three cousins. Can we expect you at Thanksgiving this year?”

"Yeah, I'll be there," Meyers chuckled.

Meyers discussed the experience of learning about his heritage when he stopped by TODAY on Tuesday to discuss the five-year anniversary of his show.

“It’s a lot of fun. I don’t feel like I learned anything crazy about myself, but I think that's probably a good thing in this day and age," he said.