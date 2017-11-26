Seth Meyers to host 2018 Golden Globes in January

share tweet pin email

Seth Meyers is headed to the Golden Globes!

The “Late Night” host has another job to add to this resume. He will be hosting the 2018 Golden Globe Awards in January.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced Thursday that Meyers will host the 75th annual ceremony, taking the reins from Jimmy Fallon, who hosted this year. This isn’t the comedian’s first rodeo when it comes to hosting award shows. He hosted the 2010 ESPYs and the 2014 Emmys.

The announcement is just the latest in big news coming from Meyers. He and his wife, Alexa, also revealed recently that they are expecting baby No. 2.

Golden Globe nominations will be announced Monday, Dec. 11, 2017, and the show will air Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018, on NBC.