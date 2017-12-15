From Serena Williams to Pippa Middleton, the biggest celebrity weddings of 2017

share tweet pin email

From Serena to Pippa, it was a magical year for celebrity weddings. Before we usher in 2018 (and officially begin the countdown to the highly anticipated wedding between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle), let’s revisit some of the nuptials that brought smiles to our faces during the past 12 months.

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian

What has Serena Williams been up to in the past year? Let’s see … she announced her engagement to Ohanian, a co-founder of Reddit, last December; she gave birth to a baby girl, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., on Sept. 1; and she got married in New Orleans on Nov. 16. In other words, she’s been pretty busy!

The wedding was a classy affair, described by Vogue as “French ball-themed” with nods to “Beauty and the Beast,” including a first dance to the film’s titular song.

The couple wrote their own vows. Ohanian shared his on Instagram, and it continues to tug at our heartstrings.

“You are the greatest of all time, not just in sport — I’m talking about as a mother and as a wife,” Ohanian told Williams. “I am so excited to write so many more chapters of our fairy tale together. And my whole life I didn’t even realize it, but I was waiting for this moment. And everything that I have done, everything that I am so proud of in my career, and in my life, for the last 34 years, pales in comparison to what we’re doing today. And I am so grateful, and I am so in love.”

Pippa Middleton and James Matthews

Getty Images

It wasn’t a royal wedding, per se, but it certainly felt like a royal wedding when Middleton, the younger sister of the Duchess of Cambridge, tied the knot with hedge fund manager James Matthews on May 20.

The couple exchanged vows at St. Mark’s, a 12th-century church located on a private Berkshire estate. Middleton wore a gown by British fashion designer Giles Deacon.

AFP/Getty Images

While the bride was the center of attention (and rightfully so), all eyes were on her sister, too. The duchess attended the wedding with her husband, Prince William, and their two children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, who adorably filled the roles of page boy and bridesmaid, respectively.

JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP/Getty Images

Prince Harry was also there, reportedly joined by his now-fiancée, Meghan Markle. They announced last month that they will tie the knot in May 2018.

AFP - Getty Images

Let’s hope Prince George and Princess Charlotte are getting their outfits ready!

Justin Hartley and Chrishell Stause

Look what we did! A post shared by Justin Hartley (@justinhartley) on Oct 30, 2017 at 10:20am PDT

The “This Is Us” actor, who plays Kevin Pearson on the Golden Globe-nominated drama, wed Stause on Oct. 28. Several of his co-stars reportedly were on hand, including Mandy Moore, Milo Ventimiglia, Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz, Susan Kelechi Watson and Chris Sullivan. We bet this happy occasion required more boxes of tissues than an episode of their show!

Love was definitely in the air for the “This Is Us” family this year. In September, Moore got engaged to her musician beau, Taylor Goldsmith.

She told Willie Geist in a recent interview for Sunday TODAY that she feels “like the luckiest girl in the whole world.”

Kate Upton and Justin Verlander

Just days after winning the World Series with the Houston Astros, Verlander had an even better reason to celebrate. The star pitcher and Upton became husband and wife Nov. 4 in Italy.

“I feel so lucky that I got to marry my best friend!!” Upton wrote on Instagram.

Verlander is pretty lucky, too — winning a championship and marrying a model in the span of a week? Yeah, that’s going to be hard to top.

Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski

Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

This couple owned the month of March. They eloped around the middle of the month in a private ceremony, and Sadoski shared details days later on “The Late Late Show.”

"We took off into the country with an officiant and just the two of us, and we did our thing," he explained.

Later in the month, a rep for Seyfried confirmed the actress and her husband had welcomed their first child, a girl.

Julia Stiles and Preston J. Cook

Alamy

Though the actress married Cook, an actor and cameraman, during Labor Day weekend, she didn’t publicly announce it until weeks later, with a brief message on Instagram. Stiles, who was pregnant at the time, posted a photo of her husband’s hands on her baby bump and wrote, “Who doesn't love a shotgun wedding?”

In October, Stiles gave birth to their first child, a boy named Strummer.

Patton Oswalt and Meredith Salenger

Oswalt, who endured the heartbreak of losing his first wife, Michelle McNamara, last year, found happiness again with Salenger. They met in May, got engaged in July and married in early November, at Jim Henson Studios in Los Angeles. The comedian’s 8-year-old daughter, Alice, served as flower girl.

In an interview with People magazine, Oswalt eloquently spoke about the joy that Salenger has brought into his life.

"I've only ever felt that level of joy once before in my life, and it was so profound and perfect it felt greedy to ever wish for it again,” he said. “But I did, so now all I can do is show Meredith a level of gratitude and love that's greater than the joy she's brought me, and my daughter Alice."

Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy

Six months after Murgatroyd and Chmerkovskiy welcomed their son, Shai, the “Dancing with the Stars” pros tied the knot July 8 in a fairy-tale wedding at Oheka Castle on Long Island, New York. They invited several of their “DWTS” friends to the celebration: Candace Cameron Bure, Rumer Willis, Tony Dovolani and Sharna Burgess, to name just a few.

Chmerkovskiy’s brother and fellow “DWTS” pro, Val Chmerkovskiy, served as best man.

The wedding was a dream come true for Peta and Maks. It even had a rainbow!

“I've been waiting for this day my whole life. Some moments are a blur because I couldn't stop thinking how incredible you looked,” Chmerkovskiy captioned a wedding photo he posted on Instagram. “My heart is overwhelmed with love, my soul is elated and my life is finally complete ... I truly am the luckiest person ever.”

Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich

On the same weekend Murgatroyd and Chmerkovskiy got married, former “Dancing with the Stars” pro and judge Julianne Hough exchanged vows with NHL player Brooks Laich near Coeur d'Alene, Idaho. Hough chose a strapless sweetheart Marchesa gown for her “magical” day.

“I'm so grateful I get to spend forever with this incredibly kind, thoughtful, strong and adventurous man. I'm the luckiest woman in the world to be your wife!” she wrote on Instagram.

Later in the summer, the newlyweds went on an epic honeymoon that included an African safari. The photos made us more than a little jealous.

Erin Andrews and Jarret Stoll

Continuing with the “Dancing with the Stars” theme: Erin Andrews, a co-host of the reality series as well as a sportscaster, wed former NHL player Jarret Stoll in picturesque Montana on June 24, which happened to be the groom’s birthday.

“June 24th was so perfect! Can we do it again next wkd?” Andrews wrote when she shared a slideshow of wedding photos that showed off her Carolina Herrera-designed dress.

Andrews exchanged vows with Stoll in a sunset ceremony at the Yellowstone Club in Big Sky in front of a small group of friends and family.

Tara Lipinski and Todd Kapostasy

Another sports broadcaster, Tara Lipinski, tied the knot on the same day as Andrews. Lipinski, a former Olympic figure skater, wed sports producer Todd Kapostasy in Charleston, South Carolina.

Lipinski wore a Reem Acra gown featuring a 20-foot tulle skirt designed by Laura Basci, paired with Charlotte Olympia pumps, for the occasion, People reported.

“There was one moment during the ceremony where I thought, I can not be any happier than I am in this very moment,” she wrote the next day on Instagram.

Lipinski let her fans in on all of the pre- and post-wedding fun, sharing photos of her engagement party, her bachelorette party and honeymoon. It’s fair to say she had a lot of happy moments this year!

Jordin Sparks and Dana Isaiah

The former “American Idol” winner dropped big news to People magazine last month, revealing that she and boyfriend Dana Isaiah had married in July. But that’s not all — they’re expecting their first child together, too.

"It’s been really crazy because everything changes," she told People. "Once we got over the initial shock of it, now again just like it is with the marriage, to be able to share that this amazing thing is happening, it’s such a great thing. We did this together!"

Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans

Meet country music’s hottest new (married) couple. Ballerini and Evans wed on Dec. 2 on a beach in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Not a bad place to say “I do”!

Ballerini wore a gown with lace details by Berta for her big day.

They continued the beach theme for their honeymoon, sharing pics of themselves living their best life on the sand and in the (very blue) water.

I do. A post shared by Morgan Evans (@morganevansmusic) on Dec 4, 2017 at 3:56pm PST

Adele and Simon Konecki

Lester Cohen / Getty Images

We only know Adele is married to her longtime partner — with whom she shares a 5-year-old son, Angelo — because she casually mentioned it during a concert in Australia on March 4, while discussing her hit song “Someone Like You.”

"As bad as a breakup can be and as bitter and horrible and messy as it can be, that feeling when you first fall for someone is the best feeling on Earth, and I am addicted to that feeling,” the Grammy-winning singer said. “Obviously I can’t go through with those feelings because I’m married now ... I found my next person."

Her comments all but confirmed the rampant rumors that were fueled in part by Adele herself, when she referred to Konecki as her husband at the Grammy Awards a few weeks earlier.

Evan Bass and Carly Waddell

Getty Images for Unlikely Heroes

It was a wedding made in paradise ... and a wedding filmed for “Paradise.”

“Bachelor in Paradise” couple Evan Bass and Carly Waddell tied the knot June 17 in Mexico, with the show’s host, Chris Harrison, serving as an officiant. ABC later aired footage from the ceremony.

ABC/Paul Hebert

It was hardly love at first sight for Waddell when she met Bass on “Bachelor in Paradise” the previous year, but by the end of their season they were engaged. Now, they’re married and expecting a baby girl in February. See? You can have happy endings on a “Bachelor” show every once in a while.