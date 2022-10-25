Serena Williams explains she’s actually ‘not retired’

Serena Williams says there’s a chance fans will see her on the tennis court again — in the comfort of her own home.

“I am not retired,” the 41-year-old tennis legend revealed Oct. 24 during an appearance at a tech conference in San Francisco while promoting her investment company, Serena Ventures.

“The chances (of a return) are very high. You can come to my house, I have a court," Williams added, laughing.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion's remarks come more than two months after she revealed in a personal essay for Vogue that she was stepping away from playing the sport professionally to focus on her family.

“I have never liked the word retirement. It doesn’t feel like a modern word to me,” Williams wrote. “I’ve been thinking of this as a transition, but I want to be sensitive about how I use that word, which means something very specific and important to a community of people.

Serena Williams, seen here at the 2022 U.S. Open tennis tournament in September, said this week that the chances of seeing her playing tennis again are "very high." Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images

"Maybe the best word to describe what I’m up to is evolution," she continued." I’m here to tell you that I’m evolving away from tennis, toward other things that are important to me.”

Williams hinted in the essay that she would be shifting away from the sport after playing the U.S. Open in September.

The tennis great, who shares 5-year-old daughter, Olympia, with her husband, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, 39, revealed in her essay that she had recently overheard Olympia talk about her dream of becoming a "big sister."

"I’m the youngest of five sisters myself, and my sisters are my heroes, so this has felt like a moment I need to listen very carefully to,” Williams wrote.

Williams, who has been playing professionally since she was a teen, also addressed the disparity women athletes often face when they must choose between sports and family.

“If I were a guy, I wouldn’t be writing this because I’d be out there playing and winning while my wife was doing the physical labor of expanding our family,” she wrote. “Maybe I’d be more of a Tom Brady if I had that opportunity.”

She also reminded fans that she was two months pregnant with Olympia when she won her last Grand Slam at the Australian Open in 2017. But now in her early 40s, she wrote, “something’s got to give.”

Williams teased the essay by posting her Vogue cover photo on Instagram on Aug. 9. In her caption, she explained that she was looking forward to the next phase of her life.

"There comes a time in life when we have to decide to move in a different direction. That time is always hard when you love something so much. My goodness do I enjoy tennis," she wrote. "But now, the countdown has begun. I have to focus on being a mom, my spiritual goals and finally discovering a different, but just exciting Serena. I’m gonna relish these next few weeks."

