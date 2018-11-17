Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Molly Thomson

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian are celebrating one year of wedded bliss.

The tennis champion and the Reddit co-founder each posted sweet pictures on Instagram in honor of their first anniversary.

Ohanian shared Friday a gorgeous snap of the pair dancing together at their wedding reception. In the black-and-white photo, Williams’ skirt is twirling in motion, and her new husband is gazing back at her fondly.

“365 days later,” he captioned the photo, “And still dancing. Only now Jr joins in,” he added, referencing their 1-year-old daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. “Happy anniversary, my queen. Here’s to many, many more.”

For her part, Williams kept things simple with a selfie of the two reclined on the sofa together, both with soft smiles.

“One year down,” she captioned the photo, “a lifetime to go.”

The couple’s fairy-tale wedding is a date to remember. Not only was it a star-studded affair — Beyonce, Anna Wintour and Kim Kardashian West were in attendance — but the date itself has significance for the couple, as it is the birthday of Ohanian’s late mother.

“We wanted her to be represented at the wedding,” Williams, 37, told Vogue. “Obviously, we wish that she could be here for this, but choosing her birthday as our wedding date… made us feel more connected to her on our day.”

But the couple are celebrating so much more than a ceremony. Their first year of marriage saw them through the first year of their daughter’s life and Williams’ hard-fought tennis comeback.

“Our family knows she'll win many more trophies,” Ohanian, 35, cheered on Instagram after her Wimbledon loss in July. “She's just getting started. And I couldn't be more proud.”