Feb. 25, 2019, 4:47 AM GMT / Source: TODAY By Scott Stump

Selma Blair had an emotional trip down the red carpet during Sunday night's Vanity Fair Oscars Party in her first public appearance since revealing that she has been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.

Blair was a vision of strength as she used a custom-made cane inscribed with her monogram and containing a pink diamond to make her way down the red carpet.

Selma Blair used a specially-made cane at the Oscars in her first appearance on a red carpet since revealing she has multiple sclerosis. Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

Her appearance came about four months since the 46-year-old actress revealed in an emotional Instagram post in October that she was diagnosed with MS in August.

Blair expressed her gratitude on Sunday night to Tom Bachik, who created the personalized cane for the occasion.

"This is love,'' she wrote on Instagram.

"How did I get so lucky?" she continued. "I wanted a special cane for #vanityfair dinner. So... @lyon_hearted went out and found patent leather and @bic_owen and he stitched it on. Hours of love put in. And then #tombachick made it especially magical. I burst into tears. These gifts to get me through. #subtle #chic#love. I can’t thank these three enough. There are angels."

According to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, more than 2.3 million people worldwide are affected by MS, a condition where the body's immune system attacks the brain and spinal cord.

Blair was a vision of strength at the Vanity Fair Oscars party. Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

Blair wore a green, blue, black and pink dress in her first appearance since her emotional revelation, which she reflected on in November.

"I have been grieving recently," she wrote on Instagram. "For the things I took for granted."

She wrote on Instagram last month that her condition also can make it difficult to be out in public.

"Going out, being sociable holds a heavy price,'' she wrote. "My brain is on fire. I am freezing.

"I choke with the pain of what I have lost and what I dare hope for, and how challenging it is to walk around. But my smiles are genuine. This is ok."