Selma Blair supports Christina Applegate after MS diagnosis: 'Loving you always'

Selma Blair is sending love and support to fellow actor Christina Applegate after the “Dead to Me” star revealed this week she has multiple sclerosis, a disease Blair herself had been diagnosed with nearly three years ago.

Loving you always. Always here. As are our kids. Beating us up with love — Selma Blair (@SelmaBlair) August 10, 2021

“Loving you always,” Blair, 49, tweeted to Applegate. “Always here. As are our kids. Beating us up with love.”

Applegate, 49, responded to Blair’s tweet with a playful message about their kin.

I love our two weirdos. They are so fun. — christina applegate (@1capplegate) August 11, 2021

“I love our two weirdos. They are so fun,” she tweeted to Blair.

Blair has a 10-year old son, Arthur, from her previous relationship with designer Jason Bleick. Applegate has a 10-year-old daughter, Sadie, with husband Martyn LeNoble.

MS is a lifelong condition that affects the central nervous system, and symptoms can range from mild to severe, according to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. The disease can interfere with how the brain and spinal cord communicate with the rest of the body.

Applegate, who is also a breast cancer survivor, revealed her MS diagnosis late Monday on Twitter.

“Hi friends. A few months ago I was diagnosed with MS. It’s been a strange journey,” she wrote. “But I have been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition. It’s been a tough road. But as we all know, the road keeps going. Unless some a------ blocks it.”

Blair, who appeared with Applegate in the 2002 rom-com “The Sweetest Thing,” revealed her own MS diagnosis in October 2018.

“I am disabled. I fall sometimes. I drop things. My memory is foggy. And my left side is asking for directions from a broken gps,” she wrote in an Instagram post at the time. “But we are doing it . And I laugh and I don’t know exactly what I will do precisely but I will do my best.”

Since then, Blair has continued to share reflections and photos about living with MS. Last month, the “Cruel Intentions” star shared an inspiring video of herself horseback riding.

“I did it. I stayed still and riding. A huge deal,” she wrote on Instagram. “Really proud I am recovering and learning and focusing. At least on my beloved horse Mr. Nibbles, with Kelly training my body and confidence.”

She also penned a moving Instagram post in 2018 about emotionally adjusting to life with MS.

“I have been grieving recently. For the things I took for granted,” she wrote. “A cartwheel for my son being one. I was the most gymnastic mom I knew. A cartwheel was just as easy as taking a breath. But when I began to turn one yesterday on an impulse to show my son who had forgotten, it went all wrong. A jumble of confusion for this body I knew so well. A heap. A heap on the ground. And I tried to laugh. As did my son.

“But it was a turning point. Part of the grim realization. Is this just #ms or Is this still an exacerbation ? Five months and still same way. Or is this my new normal? And then more gets taken away. As Joan has written. The center will not hold. And as I write... neither will the rest of it. So I thank you all for propping me up. We all have something. Now how do we handle it? What do we do when the news is old but dramatically altering our lives every day? Still grateful.”