Selma Blair shares sweet photo with Shannen Doherty and Sarah Michelle Gellar

Sign up for our newsletter

Selma Blair wants her Hollywood pals to know how much she appreciates them.

The actress, who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2018, shared snaps from a lunch date with Sarah Michelle Gellar and Shannen Doherty, and gushed over them in the caption.

The pics find both Gellar, 42, and Doherty, 48, who revealed last month that her breast cancer had returned, embracing Blair, 47.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

"Perfect shot," wrote Blair. "We have been in this town a long time. #nationaltreasures. Guard them with my life. #sarahmichellegellar #shannendoherty ... I love them. We laugh. #90ssandwich."

"P.S. The richest one paid," she joked.

Gellar joked in the comments, "Pitching a new show. Brenda, Buffy and Zoe," in reference to Doherty's "Beverly Hills, 90210" character, her own "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" character and Blair's character from the short-lived WB series "Zoe, Duncan, Jack and Jane."

"One of us is not sold on the idea," she added.

Gellar shared her own photo from the trio's outing, joking, "Proud to announce our 3 person bobsledding team for Battle Of The Network All-stars. Wish us well! 😂 😂."

The former "Crazy Ones" star has supported Blair and Doherty as each faces their health battles.

After Doherty revealed last month that she had stage 4 breast cancer, Gellar, who was by the "Charmed" star's side throughout her first bout with the disease, shared a photo of them together, writing, "Life is tough ... but you are tougher."

Blair voiced her support in the comments, telling Doherty, "You are lighting up the path. You are loved."

Gellar has also repeatedly expressed her support for Blair, who's been her close friend since the pair starred together in the 1999 movie “Cruel Intentions.”

"When I have a cold, I want to hide from the world under my covers. But not Selma," she wrote in a heartfelt Instagram post last year. "She is facing this diagnosis, the way she faces everything, with dignity, grace and head on."