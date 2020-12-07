Selma Blair and Sarah Michelle Gellar re-create 'Cruel Intentions' kiss for 2020

It’s been 21 years since Selma Blair and Sarah Michelle Gellar locked lips on the big screen in “Cruel Intentions,” but it’s been less than 24 hours since fans of the classic flick got a chance to see the actors go for it again.

On Sunday night’s “MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time” special, the duo filmed a tribute to that unforgettable film moment and accepted a new award for their old smooch.

Will @SarahMGellar and @SelmaBlair recreate their iconic 'Cruel Intentions' kiss tonight? 👀💋



Tune in to the #MTVAwards: Greatest of All Time to see what happens TONIGHT at 8p on @MTV 🍿 pic.twitter.com/OATi3Xn3j6 — Movie & TV Awards (@MTVAwards) December 6, 2020

“Thank you MTV, for not just recognizing the kiss now with the Golden G.O.A.T.,” Gellar said, as Blair added, “...but also with a popcorn trophy back in 2000 for best kiss.”

Gellar, 43, called the scene “the single most awarded kiss in cinema history.”

The only way to safely kiss your crush in 2020 💔 #MTVAwards pic.twitter.com/0Wev6h87e5 — Movie & TV Awards (@MTVAwards) December 7, 2020

The stars then spoke a bit about what made their on-screen connection so iconic.

“I think the reason the kiss has resonated with people for so long is not just for the initial shock value, but because it was a catalyst for so many young people, to help them realize certain aspects of their sexuality and to help make people comfortable to be who they really are,” Blair, 48, said.

Gellar continued, noting, “It also represented a paradigm shift to a new dynamic towards acceptance in pop culture. And also it was super hot.”

So, as a way to thank their fans and reinforce that last point, the women leaned in for one more kiss — but this time, given pandemic precautions, they did it 2020 style.

After sharing a longing look, the women closed their eyes and ... smashed right into glass barrier separating them. All that was left to mark the moment were lipstick smears and whole lot of laughter.

“Cruel Intentions” director Roger Kumble took to Instagram right after that aired to celebrate the women and the moment.

“Congratulations to my amazing inspirational besties @sarahmgellar & @selmablair on their MTV G.O.A.T. Award tonight for @cruelintentionsmovie,” he wrote alongside then-and-now shots. “Special shout out to that fortuitous string of saliva. 21 years later your kiss is the gift that keeps giving. LOVE YOU LADIES!!!”

But it’s not merely the kiss that keeps giving; it’s the kiss that keeps happening.

In fact, this isn’t even the first time they’ve re-created it for 2020.

Back in July, to celebrate Blair’s birthday, the ladies went in for another kiss — that time with only a bedazzled mask between them.