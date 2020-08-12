Selma Blair rides her horse again despite MS symptoms: 'I could not stop smiling'

Selma Blair was “overjoyed” to ride her horse for the first time since being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.

The actress, 48, shared photos of herself riding her horse and opened about how much the experience meant to her.

Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

“Getting back on my horse ❤️ It is what I miss the most about my current abilities or disabilities,” she wrote on Instagram. “But today, we managed to get it together to have a few minutes and I could not stop smiling. I can’t feel my left leg, or where my hips are. I break down and freeze when exhausted. We took it slow. I didn’t criticize my equitation too much.”

Blair went public with her diagnosis in 2018, and since then she has been candid on social media about her experiences with MS, a condition that affects the brain and other parts of the body and whose symptoms can include walking and speech impairments, according to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke.

“I am a mess with MS,” Blair wrote in her post. “I was told I would be jumping in a year when I was first diagnosed. I believed and have had shame I haven’t pulled through for the rest of us. I will always have MS, I now see. Always. But I am going to learn how to use this body, brain and emotions. I am so grateful to have a dear horse and trainer.”

Blair reunited with her horse at Cellar Door Farm in Bell Canyon, California, which shared its own update about Blair’s visit.

“Some days are good for the body, and some days are good for the soul. Having this pair back together today was incredible,” read the post from the equestrian farm on Instagram. “Such impressive strength and love in them both.”

Blair has been an avid horseback rider for years, and last July she opened up about how her horse helped her through a difficult time after her son’s birth in 2011.

“After I gave birth and felt half dead all the time, after the rage and the tears, after my heart exploded with caring and understanding, before any diagnosis, I searched for this horse,” she wrote on Instagram. “We only had a short time before I couldn’t even get to him or stay on. But he has come so far. And even though I may seem like I have gone farther away, I am learning and getting healthier. Even as I get seemingly sicker. I will jump this horse around again.”

In her latest post, she thanked her horse for being a “champion babysitter” and said she was “back in the saddle.” She also thanked the equestrian farm and Celeris, which provided her custom riding boots.

“Keep finding ways to do things. I have hope,” she wrote. "Thank you all. Especially Celeris and Cellar Door Farm to keep encouraging me to try again, in style.”