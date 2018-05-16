Selma Blair opens up about her anxiety and depression in heartfelt post

Pop Culture

Hollywood may seem like a never-ending party, full of beautiful people and sunshine. But that's far from the case for many who live and work there, including Selma Blair.

The "Cruel Intentions" and "Legally Blonde" actress opened up about her years of depression, anxiety and alcoholism in a post on Instagram Tuesday — but also noted that she's "now winning that battle."(Warning: vulgar language in the post's caption):

I came to Los Angeles over twenty years ago. I lived in this cute studio apt in Brentwood. I met my best friend next door. Hi @lisa.arenson . I met a cute guy and I am still pals with his sister . Hi @kimgarvinferrier 💕 I had all the hope in the world. Auditions came. Work came. I kissed a girl . Hi @sarahmgellar ! 💋I made friends. I lost many and miss some. I battled alcoholism and depression and anxiety. I am now winning that battle. Hi a much better life! I worked with some of the best directors, hi #toddsolondz, #guillermodeltoro, @rogerkumble @robertluketic @paulfeig . I did Some shit jobs too. I ate some shit. I worked with @karllagerfeld and @prada . Hi icons! I was mentored by the incomparable #ingridsischy and loved by #carriefisher. Hi more grief! I laughed loudly and wept even more loudly. Hi New Years 2008! I have had my closest friends work hard for me.. hi @thetexastroya and @kristasmith @jaime_king @juliedesanto @michnader @anneagleton @rrichnyc @yesornoah @brianbowensmith @benleemusic @ioneskyelee @mattboren @tarasubkoff @bonnyrburke and especially @csiriano ⭐️.!standing by. Being a part of my team. I had a son. Hi Arthur! I lived with #postpartumdepression for 4 long years. Crippling anxiety. I fell apart. The last moment being very public. I was sorry. I was humbled. I stayed humble. I even found support on these pages. Hi @voltaire_no.5 @therealthaibarani @bradley.dock @urawinner7272 @jimfarrellxx @hoora_smart @juliachastain @juliarestoinroitfeld @maas.art @noah.d.newman @jaredeng ! and so many other moms. I got better. The weight of grief began to lift. I still struggle. I cry quietly so as not to wake my child. I am a good mother. But I have always been an actress. An actress who hasn’t had hope I will really work again. Now, when I finally have a well to draw from. It could all change on some Tuesday afternoon. For better or for worse. I want to have hope again. I want to thank you all for believing in me.I want to find the right work for me. And for me as a mom and as a woman who has come so far in personal ways. I want to make us all proud. 21 years later. #heartonsleeve. It’s a random Tuesday. Maybe miracles will happen ⭐️ #actress

A post shared by Selma Blair (@selmablair) on

"I lost many and miss some. I battled alcoholism and depression and anxiety," the 45-year-old actress wrote. "I lived with #postpartumdepression for 4 long years. Crippling anxiety. I fell apart. The last moment being very public."

That "very public" moment she's referring to is likely her 2016 outburst on an airplane, which led to her being removed on a stretcher. She says she was "humbled" by the incident.

Her post also mentions her grief over the death of Hollywood icon Carrie Fisher, who was a close friend.

Getty Images
Selma Blair in West Hollywood, California on May 9.

She still has tough moments: "I cry quietly so as not to wake my child (Arthur, 6)," she wrote. But she's determined to keep pushing forward.

"I want to thank you all for believing in me," the actress wrote. "I am now winning that battle."

Blair joins a number of public figures who've opened up about mental health recently. Mariah Carey revealed she struggles with bipolar disorder, Gwyneth Paltrow talked about her struggle with postpartum depression and Selena Gomez said she battles anxiety and depression.

Their honesty has likely helped chip away at the stigma surrounding mental health. Blair's post, for example, has racked up many comments from fans calling her honesty "amazing," with many others thanking her for sharing her story.

For now, she's taking everything day by day and said she wants to find "the right" kind of work for herself.

"Hi, a much better life!" she added.

