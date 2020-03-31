Selma Blair offers advice to people fearful about the coronavirus pandemic

Selma Blair has advice for Americans who are fearful about the coronavirus pandemic.

The actress — who publicly revealed she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in October 2018 — was a guest Monday on Miley Cyrus's Instagram chat show "Bright Minded," where she encouraged viewers to try think positively and treat each other kindly in the face of the COVID-19 virus.

(Warning: The video below contains profanity.)

"This moment is what we have. We hope for more," said Blair, 47, "But even how we show our grace and being there for our loved ones, with keeping ourselves strong — and also being vulnerable, which is a form of strength, to me, and has helped me for other people to shoulder stuff when I’ve been nervous."

“So to be open, but also really take this opportunity to be the best you you can be, to help your days along,” she said.

The "Cruel Intentions" star said she's focused on the many positives in her life — including her 8-year-old son, Arthur — since receiving her MS diagnosis two years ago.

"There’s not been one minute that I’ve felt sorry for myself," she shared. "Of course, I'm not at risk of dying immediately unless I got a virus, like everyone else."

“I just really look in the moment, because now I’m a middle-aged woman with an incurable disease and it doesn’t even matter," she continued. “Anyone can be, God forbid, hit by a car on a Tuesday afternoon, so we all just really do what we can to enjoy this and help our children or parents or neighbors.”

The key is not letting yourself be bogged down by anger and negativity, said Blair. Although she admits she used to struggle with "dark" thoughts.

"I think I had a whole lifetime of hurtful thoughts. I was just one of those people that just wasn't happy. I just would go to to the dark stuff," she revealed.

Ironically, her diagnosis has helped to free her of negative thinking.

“Not once have I helped myself by being angry or down on myself, and now I’m just learning, at 47,” she said. “Like, ‘S—, this is my one chance! Like, just enjoy it.’ And I do.”