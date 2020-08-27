'Selling Sunset' star says haters 'intensified' her depression and anxiety

"Selling Sunset" star Christine Quinn says she's always struggled with anxiety and depression, but the problems have "intensified" since she's gotten famous.

"It was the show coming out and dealing with people that were so horrible to me that triggered it," Quinn revealed during a recent NSFW interview on the "Too Tired To Be Crazy with Violet Benson" podcast.

(Warning: The podcast interview features explicit talk about sex.)

"Selling Sunset" star Christine Quinn said negative remarks about her from online trolls have "intensified" her struggles with depression and anxiety. Courtesy Netflix

Quinn is often described as the villain of the Netflix reality series, which follows a group of real estate brokers who sell luxury homes in Los Angeles. She's been the subject of recent headlines because of her ongoing feud with co-star Chrishell Stause.

Though she signed on knowing she'd be depicted as the agent viewers love to hate, Quinn finds reading nasty social media posts about herself "overwhelming."

"It’s just the fact that it is repetitive negativity," she explained. "That is really something that I don’t want to be a part of. And it’s just annoying to have to, like, delete it."

During tough "phases" in her life — like during filming of the dramatic third season of the series — Quinn takes Lexapro. "It helps even me out," she explains.

She also said she's proud to be among a growing number of celebrities who candidly discuss their mental health struggles.

"I feel like it's finally a conversation that needs to be had that's, like ready to be had," she said. "I just really wanted to be a part of it and I'm glad the world is ready to receive that message."