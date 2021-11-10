'Selling Sunset' is back with 2 new cast members and plenty of drama in trailer

The realtors at the Oppenheim Group are back, fighting for their share of mega-mansion listings on Sunset Boulevard. Netflix gave a look at the drama-filled fourth season of "Selling Sunset" in an official trailer, released Wednesday.

The already complicated and competitive group is now getting a bit more complicated with the addition of two new agents, Vanessa Villela and Emma Hernan. Jason Oppenheim, the broker of the agency, broke the news to the group following the exit of former realtor at the group, Davina Portaz, who left after spending three prior seasons with the show.

Queen bee of the group Christine Quinn, who took a break from filming to go on maternity leave, seems to have found her match for the season, new realtor Emma.

Emma is seen in the trailer already putting a voice to the drama: “I’m here to work, and hopefully all this high school drama that I’ve dealt with for years can stay like Christine, out of mind.”

The trailer teases Quinn and Hernan’s drama to be about a potential past relationship, of which realtor Heather Rae Young addressed to the group at what appeared to be a dinner party.

Netflix's hit reality show "Selling Sunset" is back for a fourth season. Netflix

“It’s a sensitive subject, she was with Christine’s ex,” says Young.

But the drama does not stop at their romantic lives. The trailer also explores how Jason’s professional decisions have impacted Christine and Emma on personal levels. Although the reason has yet to be revealed, it seems as though Emma will take over Christine’s desk. Returning realtor Maya Vander comments on the change, “So Emma is basically taking Christine’s desk?” The trailer then cuts to Jason breaking the news to Christine, saying, “I hope that you see it as a professional decision.”

And Christine isn’t the only realtor stirring the pot this season. The trailer gives us a quick look at past realtor Davina entering the office, surely turning heads.

To add to the madness and drama at a professional level, the season is also expected to give us a look into the personal lives of the ladies.

Season four of Netflix's "Selling Sunset" promises plenty of drama. Netflix

Christine recently gave birth to her first child with husband Christian Richard. Heather tied the knot with her now husband, and star of HGTV's “Flip or Flop,” Tarek El Moussa. Chrishell Stause and Jason have teased recent romance rumors on social media. Mary Fitzgerald is living what seems to be her best life with husband Romain Bonnet. And realtor Amanza Smith has recently been awarded full custody of her kids.

Despite the drama in both professional and personal lives, the trailer teases various dinners and parties, showing off the close-knit group that the ladies have truly formed. Smith comments, “We’re dysfunctional, but we are family.”

The new season of “Selling Sunset” will premiere on Netflix on Wednesday, Nov. 24.