'Selling Sunset' stars Mary Fitzgerald and Romain married 2 years before TV wedding

Two of the stars of Netflix reality real estate TV series, “Selling Sunset,” Mary Fitzgerald and Romain Bonnet were married almost two years before their nuptials were featured on the show.

The two had a romantic televised wedding in the series finale of the second season, but it turns out they were already legally married, a spokesperson for Fitzgerald confirmed to TODAY in a statement.

“Mary and Romain had a civil union a couple of months before the show began filming in June of 2018, but they chose not to tell any of their friends or family, as they were still trying to see if their relationship would work out in the long term. In their minds they weren’t properly married until the wedding that was filmed during the show.”

Much of the show’s first and second season featured the romance between Fitzgerald and Bonnet — from their engagement to their nuptials at the end of the second season.

Their wedding — held at one of Fitzgerald's listings which sold on the day of the ceremony — featured several cast members in the wedding party and audience.

"It was our dream wedding," Fitzgerald told People at the time. "Neither of us are big, showy kind of people, and we just wanted the people closest to us, where it just felt sincere and comfortable. So that's what we did."

Photos from the big day, on Oct. 12, 2019, showed Fitzgerald in an elegant lace gown with a loose updo. The groom, meanwhile, sported a beige suit with no tie for a laidback look. The venue, "a traditional French estate" in Los Angeles, per People, was a nod to the Bonnet's home country, and the vows were delivered in French.

Cookbook author, "Selling Sunset" fan and famed tweeter Chrissy Teigen had this reaction to hearing the two have been married for a year and a half before the show featured them getting married, again:

“Nothing will stop me from watching this.”