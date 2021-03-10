'Selling Sunset' gets a two-season renewal from Netflix

Looks like Netflix is in for lots more sales on "Selling Sunset"!

The docusoap series (as the streaming service is calling it) has been renewed for two more seasons, per vice president of unscripted and documentary series Brandon Riegg.

"Selling Sunset." Netflix

Stars Chrishell Stause, Christine Quinn, Mary Fitzgerald, Romain Bonnet, Heather Rae Young, Amanza Smith, Maya Vander and Davina Potratz are all slated to return. The series is set in the world of Los Angeles high-end real estate, and follows the realtors (and sometimes, their spouses), who all work at the Oppenheim Group. (Jason and Brett Oppenheim are, of course, also on board).

Netflix released a new season trailer Wednesday (which includes clips from the also-renewed "Bling Empire") that looks to be just as blond, heightened and racy as you might expect. Note: There's some cursing!

"Selling Sunset" first began airing in 2019, and has been kicking up the drama ever since. Season three, which premiered last August, was a bonanza of soapy drama, from the real-life divorce between Stause and "This Is Us" star Justin Hartley to Quinn's disappointment that her goth wedding wasn't given as big a spotlight on the series as she'd hoped.

"It was hard for me to watch it on the television show because that's not really the way that I remember it,” she said at the time.

"Selling Sunset." Netflix

Stause's raw emotion in discovering via text that she was getting divorced also gave the series a heightened sense of melodrama.

"I found out because (Hartley) texted me that we were filed," she told Fitzgerald last season. "Forty five minutes later, the world knew."

And in case that wasn't enough, Fitzgerald and her longtime beau Bonnett were actually married for two years ... before their wedding was featured on the show at the end of season two!

"Mary and Romain had a civil union a couple of months before the show began filming in June of 2018, but they chose not to tell any of their friends or family, as they were still trying to see if their relationship would work out in the long term," a spokesperson for Fitzgerald confirmed to TODAY last August. "In their minds they weren't properly married until the wedding that was filmed during the show."

Truly, it seems anything goes with these real estate experts. As Quinn notes in the teaser, "I never start the drama. I just finish it."

We can't wait to see what comes next. Season four of "Selling Sunset" is expected to drop this fall.