Netflix releases trailer for part 2 of 'Selena: The Series' — watch it now

Fans of Netflix's "Selena: The Series" need wait no more to get a glimpse of what's ahead. The streaming service released a trailer for season two, which premieres May 4.

The biographical series tells the story of the late Mexican American pop star's rise to fame. While season one highlighted the many sacrifices she and her family made along the road to success, season two shows the singer navigating stardom.

The new two-minute trailer finds Selena (Christian Serratos) struggling to stay true to herself as she juggles the demands of her increasingly high-profile pop career. It also puts a spotlight on her romance with new husband and bandmate Chris Pérez (Jesse Posey) — and the friction their relationship causes for others.

"I just want to be remembered as somebody who gave it her all," the singer is heard telling a journalist in a voiceover.

Christian Serratos as singer Selena and Gabriel Chavarria as her brother and bandmate A.B Quintanilla in a scene from Netflix's "Selena: The Series." Sara Khalid / Netflix

Known as the "Queen of Tejano," Texas-born Selena Quintanilla Pérez became a global sensation singing in both Spanish and English. Her life was tragically cut short in 1995 when she was shot and killed at age 23 by the fired president of her fan club.

The real Selena performing onstage at Six Flags AstroWorld's Southern Star Amphitheater in 1994 Howard Castleberry / AP

Though it's been more than 25 years since the late Grammy winner's shocking murder, her music lives on. Fans still gather around the world each March to honor her on the anniversary of her death. Because of the pandemic last year, they paid tribute to her in heartfelt social media posts.

Shortly before season one of "Selena" premiered last December, Chris Pérez took to Instagram to share happy memories of playing lead guitar in Selena's band, Selena y Los Dinos, which also featured her father and siblings.

"I loved her music even before I joined the band," Pérez wrote in part, before telling fans, "I hope you guys enjoy this series."